YNW Melly Pleaded Not Guilty To Two Counts Of First-Degree Murder

Back in February, Florida rapper YNW Melly turned himself into police and was charged for two counts of first-degree murder. Now XXL reports that the rapper has entered a not guilty plea for both counts.

Melly is accused of killing Anthony Williams (aka YNW Sakchaser), 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr. (aka YNW Juvy), 19, two of his friends who were aspiring rappers. It is believed that Melly, along with another man, manipulated the crime scene so it would appear that Williams and Thomas were the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Melly previously addressed the arrest, writing on Instagram, “I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus.”

This isn’t the only legal trouble Melly is facing right now: A couple weeks ago, it was revealed that he is reportedly a suspect in the murder of a Florida police officer.