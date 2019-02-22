In 2017, Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Chambliss died after being shot in a first-degree murder, and now, Florida rappers YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen are reportedly suspects.

Sources told local publication Vero News that the two rappers were standing in a group and firing gunshots when Chambliss was struck by a stray bullet, while standing about 170 yards down the street. Captain Tony Consalo, head of the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division, did not confirm that either or both rappers are officially suspects in the case, but did say that detectives would attempt to talk to them, saying, “After that shooting in Miramar, our detectives will be following up for possible information in connection to the Garry Chambliss homicide. Perhaps, given their current situation, they might be able to shed some light on the case.”

Meanwhile, about a week ago, YNW Melly was charged for the murder of two of his friends, Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19. Police also say that he and another person manipulated the crime scene so it would appear that the death was the result of a drive-by shooting.

Earlier this year, Melly received some significant exposure in the hip-hop world thanks to his video for the Kanye West-featuring “Mixed Personalities.”