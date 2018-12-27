Getty Image

Young Thug may have had a relatively quiet 2018 — if you can call releasing two EPs and a label compilation “quiet” — but he’s still been working on his album — technically, his debut album(!) — which figures to be released sometime in 2019. He’s apparently recorded plenty of material, too, as indicated by the five new songs he previewed during a recent Instagram Live session, which is saved for posterity below.

During the Live session, Thug was joined via video call by a pair of special guests: Chicago rapper Juice WRLD and Miami rapper Kodak Black. Both of the younger rappers have shown flashes of inspiration that seems very likely to come from Thugger, so it makes sense that they’ve been hanging out online. While Juice bragged that he and Thug should make a film to debut their collaboration, Thug seemed content to simply play another song for their fans on Instagram while on the video call. Later in the session, Thug gave a call to Kodak in California, saying, “I got a wave for you,” before playing another song for the Floridian, who claimed he’d just won a game of Madden, 25-0.

Given Young Thug’s prolificacy, it seems almost certain that we’ll be hearing official versions of the songs sooner rather than later, as he prepares for a 2019 that will likely include at least one release; He’s been teasing a follow-up to the well-received Barter 6 for quite some time, and after nearly every major rapper dropped a project in 2018, next year is wide open for him to take over.

