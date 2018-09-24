Young Thug isn’t exactly the greatest at keeping promises; whether he goes back on them midway as he did with his vow of musical silence earlier this year or takes advantage of fans’ patience, you never know what he’s going to do when it comes to releasing new music. His latest release, On The Rvn, is a prime example. He promised the project nearly two weeks ago when he tweeted that it would be out in just “two days.” It’s now ten days later than the originally promised date, but he dropped it off as pledged, apparently subscribing to the belief that it’s better late than never.

Album in 2 days — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 9, 2018

Of course, in this case, he had a decent reason: He turned himself in to police in response to an arrest warrant that had been issued in Dekalb County for various felonies, including possession and intent to distribute meth, marijuana, and hydrocodone, as well as charges for possession of Alprazolam, amphetamine, codeine, and a firearm. Although Thugger had submitted the tracks ahead of his surrender according to his longtime engineer Alex Tumay, the clearances took more time to sort out.

Apparently, though, both situations have been squared — at least temporarily — and the tape is finally out, announced by a bailed out Thug on Instagram just hours before it appeared on streaming services. The tape includes appearances from Atlanta crooner 6lack, indigo child rapper Jaden Smith, and legendary rock icon Elton John, who had previously expressed admiration for Thug in an interview.

Thug is currently out on bail, according to Pitchfork, and awaiting arraignment, which will take place this November.

On The Rvn is available now through 300 Entertainment/Atlantic. Get it HERE.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.