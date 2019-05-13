YoungBoy NBA Was Reportedly Involved In A Fatal Shooting In Florida

05.13.19 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Over the weekend, there was a fatal shooting in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and YoungBoy NBA was apparently involved.

TMZ reports that the rapper, who performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami Gardens this weekend, and his entourage were involved in a shootout near the Trump International Beach Resort, and eyewitnesses said that somebody opened fire on YoungBoy, although he was apparently not shot. Local10.com reports that the shooting began at around 1:30 p.m., and it resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man who got caught in the crossfire, an employee of a nearby Hertz Rental Car location.

Furthermore, YoungBoy’s girlfriend was reportedly injured during the shooting, and was transported to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Additionally, a five-year-old child was apparently grazed by a bullet, but was not taken to the hospital. Aventura police are searching for three suspects, and they say the suspects were armed with “an AK-47 and several handguns.” Police also said in a statement that they are investigating a second shooting that happened nearby, as it may be related.

This isn’t the rapper’s only bit of recent trouble. A little over a year ago, he faced legal consequences after he was given kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. More recently, he was charged with possession of marijuana, use of fighting words, and physical obstruction in February.

Around The Web

TAGSnba youngboyyoungboy nba
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP