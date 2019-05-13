YoungBoy NBA Was Reportedly Involved In A Fatal Shooting In Florida

Getty Image

Over the weekend, there was a fatal shooting in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and YoungBoy NBA was apparently involved.

TMZ reports that the rapper, who performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami Gardens this weekend, and his entourage were involved in a shootout near the Trump International Beach Resort, and eyewitnesses said that somebody opened fire on YoungBoy, although he was apparently not shot. Local10.com reports that the shooting began at around 1:30 p.m., and it resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man who got caught in the crossfire, an employee of a nearby Hertz Rental Car location.

Furthermore, YoungBoy’s girlfriend was reportedly injured during the shooting, and was transported to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Additionally, a five-year-old child was apparently grazed by a bullet, but was not taken to the hospital. Aventura police are searching for three suspects, and they say the suspects were armed with “an AK-47 and several handguns.” Police also said in a statement that they are investigating a second shooting that happened nearby, as it may be related.

This isn’t the rapper’s only bit of recent trouble. A little over a year ago, he faced legal consequences after he was given kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. More recently, he was charged with possession of marijuana, use of fighting words, and physical obstruction in February.