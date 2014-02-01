Emmanuel Lubezki wins ASC Award for ‘Gravity’

Well, if you didn’t already think the cinematography Oscar race was a done deal, it certainly is now: season-long favorite Emmanuel Lubezki has taken the ASC Award for “Gravity.”
Of all the cinematography precursors on the circuit, the ASC is the most resistant to 3D and CGI-enhanced imagery: recent Oscar winners in the category like “Avatar,” “Hugo” and “Life of Pi” all failed to win here, so it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the voters plump for the more old-school work of “Inside Llewyn Davis” or even “The Grandmaster.” The fact that they, too, joined the “Gravity” express underlines that this year, nothing is coming between Lubezki and his overdue first Oscar.
Unlike the Academy, however, the ASC doesn’t need to make amends. This is Lubezki’s third win from the group: he won in the 2006 race for Alfonso Cuaron’s last film, “Children of Men,” and in the 2011 race for Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” — losing the Oscar to “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Hugo” respectively, with neither outcome an especially popular one. Both times, he lost to a film that was more highly regarded within the Academy; this year, however, he’s on board the popular favorite. Now on his sixth Oscar nomination, Chivo will not be denied.
The inaugural ASC Spotlight Award for international and festival features went to Polish team Ryszard Lenczewski and Lukasz Zal for the silky black-and-white lensing of Pawel Pawlikowski’s gorgeous period drama “Ida” — a fine standard-bearer for a most welcome new award. TV wins, meanwhile, went to “Game of Thrones,” “Killing Lincoln” and “Drunk History.”
Full list of winners below. Catch up with the season thus far at The Circuit.
Best Cinematography in a Theatrical Release: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
ASC Spotlight Award: Ryszard Lenczewski and Lukasz Zal, “Ida”
Television Film or Miniseries: Jeremy Benning, “Killing Lincoln”
One-Hour Episodic Series: Jonathan Freeman, “Game of Thrones” (“Valar Dohaeris”)
Half-Hour Episodic Series: Blake McClure, “Drunk History” (“Detroit”)
ASC International Award: Eduardo Serra
Bud Stone Award of Distinction: Beverly Wood
Career Achievement in Television: Richard Rawlings, Jr.
ASC Board of Governors Award: John Wells
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dean Cundey
I expect Lubezki to win the Oscar in a walk, but seeing as he won the ASC twice before without winning the Oscar, I don’t think winning it again would signify he has it locked down (losing it might have shown the contrary, though).
Both times he lost the Oscar after winning the ASC, he was nominated for a film that was less popular within the Academy than the ultimate victor. Not so this time. He absolutely has it locked down.
I agree that “Gravity”‘s strength will give him an easy victory. I just don’t think that winning ASC means all that much in comparison to the other factor.
Personally, I think winning ASC for the kind of work that the ASC hasn’t readily rewarded in the past — but that the Academy has — means quite a lot.
Guy has a point here. ASC awarded “Skyfall” over “Life of Pi,” “The White Ribbon” over “Avatar,” etc. They can be purist. I’m betting the vote tonight was very close with “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “The Grandmaster” both having an angle (and judging by applause in the room, lots of support). The fact that Chivo can overcome that perceived drawback and win a third ASC when they certainly weren’t obligated to give him another one (particularly so soon after “The Tree of Life”) shows that “Gravity” is a runaway in this category even more than we already assumed.
I see now after actually reading the post that Guy expressly said that, so sorry to underscore. But, yeah, anyway…
This is bittersweet, because he’s going to beat Roger Deakins. Also, he should have won at least twice before, which doesn’t make this win any less deserved but only highlights the degree to which he’s been egregiously passed over for years.
I think it’s safe to say that, after The New World, Children of Men, The Tree of Life, and now Gravity, Lubezki is one of the great, vital artists of modern cinema.
Even though its just the asc this just goes to show gravity popularity within the industry,if the asc doesn’t have a problem with awarding gravity i don’t see why the academy will.
Happy to see the great Eduardo Serra honoured!