Did You Spot The Possible ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reference In ‘Aquaman’?

[Slight spoilers for Aquaman]

He might be Daenerys’ sun and stars (sorry, Jon Snow), but Khal Drogo won’t be in the final season of Game of Thrones. “Yeah… he’s not coming back. Nine years now, let him go,” Jason Momoa said when asked if he filmed any scenes for season eight. “It’d be a very short series [with Drogo alive]. Two seasons, he crosses the water and kills everyone. It’s no good if he comes back.”

Instead, Game of Thrones viewers will have to settle for Jason Momoa, the Star of the Number-One Movie in the Country. Aquaman debuted with an impressive $67.4 million three-day weekend at the box office, which is the most any movie with an octopus drummer and Patrick Wilson screaming about being the “Ocean Master” has ever made during its opening weekend. The whole film is a wild ride — see: the aforementioned octopus drummer — but there’s one moment that caught the attention of fans of a certain “tits and dragons” show.

Following his fight with Black Manta in Sicily, Aquaman wakes up on a boat, where his wounds are being treated by Mera and, as Time puts it, “a poultice that looks strikingly similar to the mixture of herbs that the witch Mirri Maz Duur puts on Drogo’s chest after he is cut by Mago.” In case you forgot, Mirri Maz Duur was the witch-lady from season one who claimed that she could heal Drogo’s infected wound. She couldn’t… or maybe she never wanted to (that’s still up for interpretation). The scene from Aquaman with the similar-looking chest dressing isn’t available online, but it does look very close to Duur’s treatment on Thrones; that can’t be a coincidence. It’s not like director James Wan is against visual references to other TV shows and movies, after all.

HBO

Beyond a likely Aquaman sequel, excitable SNL host Momoa is also busy hyping Game of Thrones season eight. “Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…” he said. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*ck up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, damn, I didn’t want to know that!” But will anyone wear a jellyfish dress, like Amber Heard in Aquaman? Probably not.

