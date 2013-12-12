‘Arrow’ winds up Robert Knepper as Clock King

(CBR) “Arrow” has cast “Heroes” and “Prison Break” alum Robert Knepper as William Tockman, aka classic DC Comics villain the Clock King.

According to TVLine, he’ll appear in the 14th episode of the current season, which should air in February. That’s the same one in which Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who”) returns as Dinah Lance.

The time-obsessed villain was introduced in 1960’s “World’s Finest Comics” #111 as an opponent of Green Arrow, although an earlier character known simply as “the Clock” dates back to 1947. On the hit CW drama, he’ll be a brilliant criminal who earned the nickname “the Clock King” because he plans his heists to the second. According to the casting call that surfaced last week, he possesses “the mind of a chess grandmaster, and can envision all the interlocking pieces of Starling City and adjust them in favor of his crimes.””

Knepper. who was just cast in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” currently appears on Frank Darabont’s TNT crime drama “Mob City.”

“Arrow” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.