‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Almost Had A Snap-Free Ending

MARVEL STUDIOS

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — and, in a sense, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — led to the moment where Thanos snapped his fingers, activating the Infinity Gauntlet and vanishing half of all life in the universe, including all the adorable puppies and kitties. It’s a bleak ending for a Disney movie, but co-screenwriter Stephen McFeely recently confessed that Infinity War was nearly Snap-free; instead, Thanos’ moment of triumph would have been in Endgame.

“We had so much story in those early drafts of Infinity War that, if anything, we thought we maybe shouldn’t do The Snap until the end of act one of Endgame,” McFeely told Empire magazine, referring to himself and Christopher Markus. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige added, “We talked about that ending for years and years and years. It was the reason to adapt Infinity Gauntlet. What was the most shocking thing we could do? End the movie with The Snap.”

Feige also said that he was one hundred confident in the ending “until about the Monday before release. Then I started to get really nervous. It was like, ‘Wait a minute, what have we done?’ For years, leading up to the release of that ending, people were going, ‘These movies are predictable. The good guy always wins.’ And for years I was thinking, just wait.” For once, the good guys and girls and talking raccoon didn’t win — the intergalactic sociopath did.

Left unanswered is, if the Snap was in Endgame, how would Infinity War have ended? Here’s my pitch: the Avengers assemble… and give Star-Lord a swirlie. Now there’s a fun, family-friendly ending everyone can get behind.

(Via Empire)