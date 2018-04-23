Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War arrives this week, and will serve as the payoff to several Marvel movies at once. But that also means it has a lot of questions to answer, ranging from major plot points to some emotional matters. So, before it debuts Thursday night, here are the answers we’re seeking.

Where’s The Sixth Stone?

Disney/Marvel

We’ve seen five of the six Infinity Stones in the MCU. However, the sixth, the Soul Stone, has never turned up. Presumably at least some of the plot will involve hunting for it, which is tied to our next question…

Will We See Adam Warlock And Captain Marvel?

Marvel

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 ends with the revelation that Adam Warlock, who traditionally holds the Soul Stone in the comics, is being created to hunt down the Guardians. It seems likely he’s going to be in play, if only in the finale, popping up to clock Star-Lord or something. And Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, (Brie Larson) should definitely be around, as her 2019 solo movie is set in the ’90s. Sure, Adam Warlock hasn’t been announced, or cast yet, but we also didn’t know Carrie Coon was playing Proxima Midnight, a fairly major villain, until last week.

What’s The Legal Status Of The Rogue Avengers?

Marvel

Captain America: Civil War ended with a fairly large chunk of the Avengers in hiding. It seems Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) cuts a deal, since he’s back this July in a sequel. We know Cap (Chris Evans) has been in hiding, because when you’re a dude hiding from the world as you work some stuff out, you grow a beard. Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) appears to be allowed to go out and about, as does the Falcon. Are they still fugitives? And then there’s the other question…

What’s Up With Bucky?

Marvel

Black Panther ends with the revelation that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is out of deep freeze and has been in treatment to undo his brainwashing and programming in Wakanda. Which is great and all, but he’s still wanted for a bunch of murders which, brainwashed or not, he did commit; Wakanda has been holding him secretly without the knowledge of the wider world (and its various law enforcement agencies); and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) probably still wants to discuss that whole “you killed my parents” issue without Cap stabbing him in the arc reactor.

How Does Doctor Strange Fit In?

Marvel

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is invested in all this because he holds the Time Stone in his brooch. And also the Hulk crashes his pad, literally. But this generally seems outside the bailiwick of the Sorcerer Supreme, so it feels like there will be more to his journey beyond just being along for the ride.

What Happens To The Asgardians?

Marvel

It’s clear that something bad happens to the Asgardian colony ship that escaped at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. The fact that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is hanging with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk is thrown across the galaxy, and Loki is being hassled by Thanos in the trailers hints that they get ejected from the ship. But what happens to the rest of the Asgardians? Worryingly, Thanos thinks nothing of genocide, so that might not be a question with a happy answer.