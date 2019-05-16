‘Batwoman’ Takes The Mantle After Batman’s Mysterious Disappearance In A New Trailer For The CW Series

Just over a week after The CW released the first teaser for its Arrowverse spin-off Batwoman, which was also picked up for a full series, the network dropped a brand new full trailer for the Ruby Rose vehicle. In addition, the DC Comics-heavy programmer also released a new synopsis for the series, which concerns the mysterious disappearance of Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Batwoman’s efforts to take up the mantle, as well as a slot in the fall schedule.

Batwoman, which sees Rose playing Kate Kane, will both precede and advance from the character’s initial appearance in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event on The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl:

Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home… [She] is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes — a dark knight vigilante.

Like its fellow DC Comics-adapted properties, The CW’s Batwoman will see the hero establish herself with the help of a team: her stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang) and the son of Wayne ally Lucius Fox, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson). When it premieres, Batwoman will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT ahead of Supergirl.

