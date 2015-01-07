‘Birdman,’ ‘Grand Budapest,’ ‘Imitation Game’ remain strong with ASC nominations

It was a pretty stellar year once again for cinematography and I don't envy the members of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) their duty of narrowing it down to the top tier. Last year they didn't even bother narrowing – they settled on a whopping seven nominees. Why not? The more the merrier when the work is this good.
No such luck this year, however, as we're back to five. And I must say, with two excellent pieces of work this year, I'm super bummed that Robert Elswit didn't make this list. I would have liked to see Bradford Young get the love, too, but I have no doubt he'll get his laurels in due time.
“Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Imitation Game” remain strong as the only films so far to pick up nods from all guilds (we'll see how that shifts throughout the day). “The Imitation Game” showing up here in particular should give an indication of how well-liked that movie is. “Mr. Turner” and “Unbroken” from legends and real-life buds Dick Pope and Roger Deakins respectively also unsurprisingly joined the mix.
But this is Chivo's to lose, right? For the second year in a row, it really seems like Emmanuel Lubezki is cruizing to both the ASC prize and the Oscar for the dynamic work in “Birdman.”
“Birdman” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Robert D. Yeoman)
“The Imitation Game” (Óscar Faura)
“Mr. Turner” (Dick Pope)
“Unbroken” (Roger Deakins)
Previously announced, television nominees are:
Episode of a Regular Series
“Viking” – “Blood Eagle” (P.J. Dillon)
“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Jonathan Freeman)
“Game of Thrones” – “The Children” (Anette Haellmigk)
“Gotham” – “Spirit of the Goat” (Christopher Norr)
“Manhattan” – “Perestroika” (Richard Rutkowski)
“Game of Thrones” – “Mockingbird” (Fabian Wagner)
Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot
“The Trip to Bountiful” (David Greene)
“Manhattan” (John Lindley)
“Gotham” (David Stockton)
“Deliverance Creek” (Theo Van de Sande)
The 29th annual ASC Awards will be held on Feb. 15.
Another score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” I’d simply be shocked if it’s not up for Best Picture at this point.
A “Gone Girl” nomination would’ve helped here if it were to make the Best Picture list.
I think the nomination for “The Imitation Game” is another big win. While “Boyhood” is strong, “The Imitation Game” sure seems strong, as you’ve said. I still think “Birdman” still has an angle on winning the race too- too many balls up in the air, especially if “Selma” makes a decent showing in nominations still and becomes a box-office hit starting this weekend.
Would have been a huge get. And possible with Cronenweth. I think it’s on the fence. Gone Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Also, the “Theory of Everything” ‘miss’ is indeed a small but meaningful miss. I’m still thinking that film may miss the Best Picture line up. But that’s me.
I thought “The Imitation Game” was handsomely shot, for sure.
But wow, this shows its strength.
I also think that Elswit and Bradford Young likely cancelled each other out with great work … twice.
No Theory of Everything or Interstellar (to a slightly lesser extent) would be the more surprising omissions, yes?
I don’t think anyone should be surprised by “Interstellar” missing.
True, maybe at this point.
I’m almost getting a Dark Night Rises vibe of “no noms anywhere” … Except, Visual Effects seems pretty locked.
Why would Elswit and Young cancel each other out?
I don’t think there was cancelling out. Maybe the the group didn’t think vice looked all that great.
Meaning Elswit has 2 stunningly shot movies (vice, Nightcrawler) for the society to vote between and Young has 2 stunningly shot movies (Selma, AMVY) for the society to vote between. Sorry for vague wording.
As in, its likely that those 4 movies had votes but not enough for any of them to crack the 5.
Maybe a way to say this is: Young and Elswitt each cancelled themselves out. If that’s what you mean? Not that they were competing with eachother as much as they both happened to be competing with themselves, separately.
Sad day for us Hoyte Van Hoytema fans.
At least Dick Pope made it.
Is Bradford even ASC and does he need to be to qualify?
Hard to argue much with the nominations, but, I second the notion that it was a shame Elswit didn’t make the cut. The work nominated was fine, but NIGHTCRAWLER was a stunning combined use of film (Day scenes, interiors) and digital (the “nightcrawler” material).
And, INHERENT VICE had a great hazy 70s film look.
The Academy members often go their own way. Nightcrawler may make it there. I do hope Pope also gets an Oscar nod.
Totally wasted spot on “The Imitation Game.” Functional cinematography at best.
The Imitation Game?…. I mean… What?
I agree that Lubezki should be considered the deserved frontrunner.
But right behind should be Pope. “Mr. Turner” was breathtakingly visualized. Stunning.
I think he should be pretty safe with the Academy. I imagine the branch runs a little older than the guild, so if he got in here, he should be in good shape there.
The biggest issue with MR. TURNER for me was the short-sighted choice for Pope to shoot on digital. He resisted, but economics and new convert Leigh convinced him.
I’m sure it looks great on their editing monitors, but, in a movie theater? Too washed out in all the dark shadowy scenes with no deep black level. And, in a movie about an artist no less? As any Art School 101 instructor will tell you – without proper deep blacks the Grayscale and colors look off.
It looked pretty damn great on the big screen where I saw it.
Unless you saw it on film, you got muddy shadows and gray “blacks”.
It is a limit of the technology more than Pope’s fault. Like I said, I’m sure it looked fine on their monitors in the editing suite, but, it looked like the house lights are on in a theater (they weren’t).
BUT, even so, a movie shot on film still has richer blacks and more defined shadow detail even when projected on digital than an all digital one. See INHERENT VICE or INTERSTELLAR for comparison. Or, even easier: go see NIGHTCRAWLER. All the day scenes and interiors were shot on film with the night-time ones on digital. The black level and shadow details of the filmed sequences far surpass the night ones.
I love the film but I sadly agree. The digital left a lot to be desired. A film about the “painter of light” should be shot on a medium that actually captures light in a physical process. There’s a tactility to film that just wasn’t there. Still rather lovely by digital standards, but knowing it could have been so much more stings just a little.
You’re nuts, Joes. It looks IMMACULATE.
I’ve also enjoyed pointing to these Tweets lately when this debate arises:
Heck, I watched it on my computer (hate me all you want, but there was no way this movie was going to play cinemas in the UAE), and thought it looked fantastic. Even a relative cinematography layperson like myself (much of what I’ve picked up has come from reading Tapley for 7 years) comes away from that picture struck by one element: the camera.
Wait, Kristopher. I thought you completely agreed with me on the Digital vs. Film argument? Or, is there another Kristopher Tapley writing on this site. As quoted below:
“KristopherTapley
Agreed on all points, of course. As we had this back and forth once before.”
(and, those two tweets fail to account for the rancid shadow detail detail of DCPs)
I said I agreed with you that projection is an issue rather than digital production.
Maybe I misread your comment, which seemed to take umbrage with the choice to shoot digital. Exhibition standards and issues can’t be helped by the filmmaker. (And this one looks fantastic exhibited digitally anyway, so I still don’t grasp your perspective.) I would take them to task, not the choice to shoot digitally.
But, shooting digitally WAS a choice. And, digital shooting combined with DCP’s compounds the issues. And, Pope admits he didn’t really want to go that way. He just went with the flow. And, my last line really covers my thoughts, namely, that Digital now looks better at home than it does paying $12 to see it in a movie theater, which is pretty dispiriting.
My original post that you commented on:
“Thank you for all the fine interviews, Kristopher. Good work.
As one who both works in the industry and has read volumes on the subject and talked to many a DP on sets, one thing that becomes obvious in these interviews is that most of the Cinematographers who prefer Film tend to talk about Aesthetics, whereas most Digital adherents come around one way or another referencing money (‘ease of use’, ‘being able to experiment more’, ‘cost savings by having to light less’ etc.).
The big elephant in the room (other than the problems with archiving Digital) that few mention: Digital PROJECTION. DCP’s, whether 2K or 4K simply cannot match Film’s ability to reproduce Black level. And, shadow detail with Digital presentations always look milky – as if the house lights in the movie theater are still on. Even a movie shot on film but projected on DCP will still have richer blacks and more detailed shadows than a Digital on Digital one will (INTERSTELLAR is a prime recent example. When the Trailer was projected on DCP in an otherwise Digital lineup of movies, my eyes immediately could spot that it was film and the blacks and shadows superior than its all digital bretheren.
Sadly, we are currently in a world where a Digitally shot movie looks better at home on a superior HD TV (preferable Plasma) than it does in a movie theater.”
Pope is fine with the decision. See my interview. You make it sound like he was pulled kicking and screaming. And he also crushed it. This is a weird dispute to me because “Mr. Turner” didn’t look anything but fantastic to me when I saw it. The DCP was not problematic.
And I see now I should clarify what I was agreeing with. Digital projection of digital media is not problematic to me. Digital projection of filmed media is.
You either have flipped your opinion, or you just think Pope’s work is the finest digitally shot and projected movie yet (neither is true IMHOP).
And, I urge you to re-see NIGHTCRAWLER. The day (35mm film) vs. night (digital) scene comparison even when viewed on DCP shows the black level and shadow detail issues very very clearly. (and, I did like the contrast. It worked within the context of that movie. With MR. TURNER it ruined the color and gray scale. A Jplatt mentioned, MR. TURNER lacked the ‘tactile’ quality that film would have given it. Doubly important here since proper color and light are so crucial to a movie about a painter)
No, I just see that I skimmed your comment a while back and thought it was getting at something it wasn’t quite getting at. So “all points” it wasn’t.
I’ve seen “Nightcrawler” a couple times. I don’t have this obsession with blacks. See the Tweets noted in this exchange.
As you also noted, we went over it before in a prior thread and you also agreed then. So, maybe a shift? Or, just more accepting of DCP now that it’s 98% of what most of us see.
As to the tweets. Total and absolute B.S.. I still go to the Cinematheque, LACMA, UCLA etc. that show classic 35mm and 70mm prints. To call deep dark black on 35mm a 90s phenomenon is patently absurd. And, I also note that those tweets don’t address the other fatal flaw of current DCP – milky shadowy and dark scenes. I just came back from LEVIATHAN and it looked like the whole movie had vaseline over the image.
There is a point when subjectivity comes into play, you understand? I don’t have this issue with DCPs vis a vis digital product that you do. I do, however, notice something off about filmed works projected digitally that I’ve never quite put my finger on (and I don’t pretend to be an expert, just a layman who seeks out an educated position).
And not to keep throwing Tweets at you, but they represent my position, so here are two more:
Shame about Elswit missing out. Also shame on Foxcatcher missing. Greig Fraser deserves more recognition.