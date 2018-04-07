‘Black Panther’ Roars Past ‘Titanic’ To Reach A New Level Of Box Office Success

#Black Panther #Marvel
Trending Writer
04.07.18

Marvel/Disney

2018’s undisputed box office champ (at present) is Black Panther and ticket sales continue to climb skyward close to two months removed from the Ryan Coogler blockbuster’s debut. The Marvel offering’s latest feat? Roaring past James Cameron’s Oscar-winning drama Titanic to get into some rarefied U.S. box office air. Of course, the film’s value has been way more than monetary even before its premiere.

Already crowned one of the ten highest-grossing movies of all-time globally, Black Panther has now surpassed Billy Zane and Titanic to reach the number three spot overall for U.S. box office gross. On Friday, Titanic held the lead with a $659.5 million gross to Black Panther‘s $659.3 mark, but that total’s been eclipsed by the Chadwick Boseman fronted film. The bronze position isn’t too shabby of a place to be at all (especially when you’re the highest ranking Marvel entry), but there are two behemoths still to cross if Black Panther wants the overall crown. Another Cameron joint, Avatar, sits in second with $760.5 million. Placed at number one is Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a gargantuan $936.7 million U.S. box office bow.

Oddly enough, the biggest threat to Black Panther‘s Top 3 U.S. box office status might come from another Wakanda-affiliated blockbuster. The star-stuffed Avengers: Infinity War has a healthy infusion of Black Panther in the proceedings and it’s set to debut at your local multiplex on April 27.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Marvel
TAGSBlack Pantherbox officeMarvelTITANIC

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 day ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP