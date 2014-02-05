Candice Patton joins ‘The Flash’ pilot as Iris West

(CBR) “The Game” actress Candice Patton has been cast as Iris West in the much-anticipated CW pilot “The Flash,” Deadline reports.
Although the character was introduced in DC Comics’ “Showcase” #4 as the girlfriend of Barry Allen before becoming his wife a decade later, in the pilot Iris is his “fast-talking, quick-witted best friend.”
Patton joins Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, “Law & Order” veteran Jesse L. Martin as Detective West, Rick Cosnett as as Detective Eddie Thawne (presumably the show’s version of Eobard Thawne, Professor Zoom) and Danielle Panabaker as bioengineering expert Caitlin Snow (who shares a name with the villain Killer Frost).
Written by DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and “Arrow” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, the “Flash” pilot will be directed by television veteran David Nutter (“Arrow,” “Game of Thrones”). The project received a pilot order from The CW alongside fellow DC Comics adaptation “iZombie.”
