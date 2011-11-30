Corey Stoll to read Hemingway’s letters, primed for a Best Supporting Actor surge

It’s heartening to note as of late that a bit a fire has been lit under the campaign for Corey Stoll’s performance as Ernest Hemingway in Woody’s Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.”
The actor was on hand at the Gothams Sunday night as part of the tribute for David Cronenberg (a shrewd move on Sony Classics’ part to get him in front of the audience — the company is distributing both “Midnight in Paris” and Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method”). The actor nailed down an Independent Spirit Award nomination yesterday for Best Supporting Male (one of many Sony Classics citations honcho Michael Barker was beaming over when I spoke to him on the phone last night). And now, it’s been announced that Stoll will participate in a unique event at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sunday, December 11.
Lucky for us, Tech Support columnist Gerard Kennedy happens to live in Boston and will be on hand to cover the evening, which will feature a discussion of “The Letters of Ernest Hemingway: Volume I, 1907 – 1922” with the book’s editor, Sandra Spanier, and novelist Ward Just. Stoll will be reading selections from the volume.
Hemingway is far and away my favorite author. I first sparked to him on my first trip to Key West, Florida in 1995, where Hemingway lived for a number of years, writing “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls” while he was there. His house on Whitehead Street, just a few blocks from the Southernmost Point monument to the south and Mallory Square (best sunset you’ll ever see) to the north is naturally a bit of a shrine to the man, and taking a gander at his writing studio in the back always gives me chills. I was just there again two weeks ago on my 30th birthday.
There’s a great story I heard while at a bar now called Captain Tony’s Saloon. When Hemingway was there it was called Sloppy Joe’s. Hemingway received a royalty check for $1,000 once and went to a local bank to cash the check. He was dressed like a bit of a bum, Florida casual. And the bank scoffed. So he had to take his business elsewhere. He went into Sloppy Joe’s and the owner, Joe Bruno (who had ties to the mob), knew who Hemingway was. “I’ll cash your check,” he told him. And from that point on, they were two peas in a pod, went fishing together, etc. When they raised the rent on Joe by one dollar, he moved to a new location close by on Duvall Street, where it still stands today. But the Captain Tony’s location feels like a place Hemingway would more likely frequent.
Anyway, it goes without saying Stoll’s performance in Allen’s film put a big smile on my face. It was a stroke of genius on the page (Hemingway’s dialogue styled as if it were his stripped-down prose) and a wonderful embodiment on the screen, one that could find a headwind and land what would at this point be a bit of a surprising Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.
It’s a fluid category right now, to say the least. Albert Brooks solidified his “Drive” effort with an NYFCC win yesterday to go along with his Indie Spirit nomination. Christopher Plummer still looks good to go after taking the stage to accept on behalf of the “Beginners” ensemble at the Gothams and also chalking up an Indie Spirit nod of his own.
John Hawkes might have received an uptick in attention after his Spirit nod for his “Martha Marcy May Marlene” performance, though I don’t think John C. Reilly should expect to capitalize on his for “Cedar Rapids.” But those are the names in the actual awards hat right now.
Moving outside of that, back into the prognostication realm we’ve been in all season, Max Von Sydow is left to be seen in “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” but could ultimately be a formidable force if early word is correct. Patton Oswalt has what it takes on screen and off, while Brad Pitt’s shared NYFCC honor for Best Actor included his supporting turn in “The Tree of Life.” He’s definitely a possibility.
I think names like Kenneth Branagh (overshadowed by his “My Week with Marilyn” co-star), Armie Hammer (drowned by negative reviews for “J. Edgar”) and George Clooney/Philip Seymour Hoffman (“The Ides of March” having been disavowed by the critics) are falling down the ladder, while names like Nick Nolte (hitting the press rounds again for “Warrior”), Jonah Hill (a potential beneficiary of a “Moneyball” surge) and, indeed, Corey Stoll, are going to be the ones to watch as they claw their way back up it.
I look forward to finally catching up with Stoll myself next week as he’s coming back around on the press circuit as of late. Gerard’s coverage of the Kennedy Library event, meanwhile, should drop some time the week of December 12.
Kris, I imagine you probably enjoy a little F. Scott Fitzgerald in between your Hemingway? I’m a fan of both but Fitzgerald is my all time favorite author. Have you read ‘The Crack Up?’ If not, check it out- there are some great letters exchanged between Fitzgerald and Hemingway.
His is my personal battle this year. I honestly don’t give a shit who gets nominated in other categories, BUT I would kill to see Corey Stoll get a nomination. He’s charming plus the film still has the buzz going on. Fingers crossed.
My second favorite supporting performance this year is Bryan Cranston in Drive. He is AMAZING in it. I love Brooks, don’t get me wrong, but Cranston is the man. Take his cameo in Contagion, for example. He goes from an under control, cool military guy and then switch to Drive to this out-of-luck, limping pathetic guy. Sigh. But I guess he has no chance at getting a nomination.
Cranston was pretty good, but I wonder how much he took from his Malcolm in the Middle character to use it here, because I’m worried some could see his role in Drive as a bit of recycled material, regardless how good it actually was.
He was awesome on that show, though.
Go Corey Stoll Go. :)
If Woody had decided to just slightly upgrade the Hemingway character in MIP it would have been a surefire nominee, because Stoll absolutely nails it! BUT as it is, it is more of a cameo appearance (and those only translate to nominations if your name is Judi Dench…well, or Baby Dee…!)
Err…Ruby Dee!…
Agreed. Since the character is still referred to quite a bit when he’s offscreen, all he really needed was one more scene towards the end to establish the himself as a steady presence. I think about that last scene with Gertrude Stein where she gives Wilson a crucial message from Hemingway. Had Hemingway delivered it in person, Stoll would have the nomination in the bag.
I also thought it was nothing more than a cameo before seeing the movie, but after I saw it I thought he’s the most prominent supporting player. Both in terms of performance quality and screen time.
Have you been to Hemingway’s house or the museum in Oak Park, Illinois? It’s pretty neat.
I’m starting to believe this could happen. Good for him, either way.
Damn, even Guy Lodge is behind this guy? I’m starting to think I’m the only one who wasn’t impressed by this performance. I say that as a huge fan of the movie as a whole too.. I just don’t get it. It certainly wasn’t a terrible performance, but it was awfully one-note and artificial (the recital in the cab most notably, which rivals David in A.I. for most robotic). Perhaps the real Hemingway was just as stoic and dull, but even if it’s an accurate portrayal doesn’t really make it any better or more worthy. If anyone from that movie deserves recognition it ought to be Marion Cotillard.
On that topic, but straying a bit, I felt the same in regards to Albert Brooks in Drive. Absolutely competent performance and fun seeing him playing against type, but that’s one of the best support performances of the year? What?! Put him next to the villainous likes of Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men or Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Basterds and you realize what an unmemorable, wholly unspectacular performance and character it is.
It’s kind of strange how many of the best supporting performances this year are just kind of weird contenders. I loved, loved, loved Corey Stoll as Hemingway and thought I would be the only one who thought he was award-worthy, but I’m glad to see I’m not. I thought Anjelica Huston was amazing and am glad to see she’s gotten at least one nomination for a role that frankly ought to have been unmemorable. The fact that Jonah Hill is in the conversation at all (and deservedly) still astounds me. Jessica Chastain should win for a role that would have been pure shit in anyone else’s hands (the potentially sickening but actually quite beautiful role in The Help). Albert Brooks getting all this buzz for a role that probably isn’t as good as the hype but, let’s face it, we all love Albert Brooks and we just want him to succeed. Etc. etc.
It’s been just a weird year for supporting performances, which is actually really fun considering most years I feel like the nominees are just so freaking obvious and baity. And, for what it’s worth, based on the performances I’ve actually gotten to see this year, I’d say Corey Stoll should win at the moment.
I thought Albert Brooks hit the ball out of the park. Maybe the only fully developed character in Drive and equally as chilling in his own was as Bardem. Bardem and Waltz were both great as villains, but I had seen those before, especially with Waltz. There have been Nazi villains in movies since World War 2 ended. Not so with Brooks. That was an original bad guy. Still thinking about it almost a month and a half later.
I do feel that Brooks did add a certain “je ne sais quoi” to his character that we almost certainly wouldn’t have seen from another actor in the role, and I actually like the fact that he plays almost a reluctant bad guy who’s a little conflicted about having to stoop so low to clean up other people’s messes. I’m not saying it’s a bad performance or that I disagree with the passion that some people have for the performance.
But I’m pretty sure there’s also a lot of people – and I include myself in this category – who don’t really feel it’s an awards caliber performance but we’re giving it a pass because we’re just so damn glad to see Albert Brooks being taken as seriously as he deserves.
(Also, I would just like to say he was robbed in 1987.)
I feel this could be the ‘John Hawkes’ case this year – raved performance seen as an underdog all year, and suddenly leaps in with a SAG and scores the oscar nom too.
I personally would’ve loved Adrien Brody’s hilarious cameo to be the one nominated but Stoll was definitly next in terms of my favourite performances in the film.
Cotillard? No. I thought she was more effective in her 10 minutes on Contagion honestly.
I’m just not feeling this one. I’m a big fan of the film, but Stoll is a relatively low-profile actor giving a performance that’s nothing more than an impression. Yes, it’s a very humorous and skilled impression, but is this the kind of performance they go for? I don’t think so. I still think Brody’s Dali cameo is the standout performance of MIP.
I still don’t understand how Hill was even in the discussion. He did nothing meritorious. We should give him a nomination for not being annoying for a change? Hopefully being in that surefire turkey, “The Sitter”, is enough to derail such a waste of space potential nomination. Gag.
Also, I love John Hawkes, but I can’t imagine him getting in this year. While he nailed the character, the sporadic screentime coupled with how the film’s perspective makes him almost a tertiary character are likely to work against him. Both he and Brady Corbet did great jobs with what little they had to do, but like with Hill, I can’t imagine such background work to inspire #1 slot nominations, much less #2 or #3.
I do think Stoll’s cameo could drum up enough support to edge ahead, on the other hand. I agree with those who said if he had been more present in the film, he’d be a lock. But I can see him having working actor support. It also helps that he looks like Tom Hardy when doing Hemingway. (Well, at least I thought it was Tom Hardy at first!) He’d be a great addition.
Assuming Plummer, Nolte, and Brooks all get in, as I hope they do; and Oswalt lives up to the buzz, then I can see the 5th slot being a surprise inclusion of Stoll.