Could Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s divorce make ‘The Master’ this year’s zeitgeist movie?

In the wake of recent news that TomKat is officially on the outs, Dana Kennedy has penned an overly long but nevertheless interesting story for The Hollywood Reporter about “cloak and dagger” housewife operations and defections and all the drama that comes with a big Scientology story. And all I could really think of the whole time was, “Boy, this could put some wind in the sails of ‘The Master.'”
Paul Thomas Anderson’s much-anticipated film will take on Scientology, though not explicitly, with Philip Seymour Hoffman playing a bit of an L. Ron Hubbard surrogate. The Weinstein Company will roll it out in mid-October, prime real estate in an awards season. Recent trailers have been unique in the usual PR fray (typical of Anderson), building on mystery and intrigue. But something like this could shine a brighter light on the film four months out.
Kennedy’s piece quotes a number of Scientology defectors who use phrases like “biggest nightmare” and “open the floodgates” regarding Holmes’s handling of the divorce and its implications on the criticized organization. It all sounds like a big deal, but who knows, maybe it’s just something to chew on over a holiday. Regardless, this kind of thing can be catnip in an Oscar season.
Then again, Scientology hits very close to home. I haven’t read Anderson’s script for “The Master,” so I don’t what gestures it plays in — Accusatory? Polemical? Non-judgmental? — but it could be a soft subject in a community well-represented in the organization. Just the same, it could be the excuse industry defectors — like, say, 2005 Best Picture winner Paul Haggis (“Crash”) — need to marshal some outward show of support within the community.
Whatever the case, if indeed the TomKat thing plays out in such dramatic hues with Scientology front and center, it could be an interesting turn of events, establishing “The Master” as the zeitgeist play of the season. “The Social Network” certainly bludgeoned that point to death two years ago, however overstated — “A film that defines a generation!” — only to have “The King’s Speech” (positioned by Weinstein) play it cool on the way to a victory. So I wouldn’t expect that kind of intensity. Then again, people certainly got tired of “The Iron Lady” emails last season, so it’s not like Weinstein doesn’t know how to lean heavily on something.
We’ll see how this all plays out. I’m personally very curious about what industry reaction to a film like this will be. And it’s doubly interesting to me that Cruise’s best performance came in none other than Anderson’s own “Magnolia.” What will he think of it?
Anderson reportedly screened the film for Cruise around the time of Cannes and the actor apparently “had issues” with some of it. It was also reported that Anderson plans to screen it for John Travolta, Scientology’s other marquee name (currently starring in Oliver Stone’s “Savages” on the heels of his own PR nightmare regarding supposed massage parlor encounters). A bit of courtesy as politics? Maybe. One certainly couldn’t fault someone for attempting to keep the organization’s ire off a film like this, but as it turns out, they may have bigger fish to fry.
“The Master” opens Friday, October 12.
I can’t wait to see The Master, but that is mostly because of the director and cast. I honestly don’t know what to make of Scientology and all the media reports. It remains utterly mysterious and foreign to me. One does get the sense the church could be approaching a crisis point with the increase in defections and its two most notable members mired in scandal–not exactly poster boys for well adjusted people who have it all figured out. Strange coalescing of events for sure now with the film coming out.
This was my movie of the year long before this new Hollywood divorce. I can’t wait for this movie. Lincoln & The Master are my top choices.
I think Scientology in The Master is the frame to criticize organized religion altogether. God is a superstition is pretty much on the director’s mind.
That won’t translate well for oscar.
Ya I get the feeling he might be heade that way too
Can’t wait for The Master, but this must be the dumbest thing written for Hitfix.
“Could Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s divorce make ‘The Master’ this year’s zeitgeist movie?”
Give me a break
But did you even read the article or are you going by the title? I think Kris has an interesting perspective. It coule happen that a torrent of events all coming together around the same time can cause a major blow to Scientology and as he mentions there are previous connections between Anderson and Cruise. It’s certainly not unlikely.
I dunno, it sounds a bit morbid to me to center a movie’s potential success on a real-life divorce. But still, I don’t think it’ll help much — most people don’t really pay much attention to celebrity gossip to really fuel enough second-hand excitement to this film; and whereas The Social Network’s zeitgeist came from the massive noteworthiness Facebook was getting out from both the Arab Spring and reaching 500 million active users, the TomKat split is at most a peripheric curiosity. It just isn’t trendy enough.
I mean, if the J.Lo/Marc Anthony divorce didn’t really set the reality show Q’Viva on fire, what are this movie’s shots to benefit from it?
I think the fact is less that people don’t pay attention to celebrity gossip & more that people don’t pay attention to smaller movies like this. I wish that wasn’t true, but that is mainly why i think it will have little to no effect (unless Weinstein pushes it).
I’m hinging the idea on the notion that Scientology — according to reporting done at the THR story that I assume you didn’t read — is set to be blown wide open or some such. It is or it isn’t, who knows, but if it is, it’s strange to think that an upcoming movie built around Scientology wouldn’t get some added interest as a result.
Should the divorce have a massive fallout as is implied by the Hollywood Reporter, I have to agree with you, Kris, the film couldn’t help but benefit. All the “it’s not a Scientology movie” preemptive denials will probably turn a little more vague and precede a big wink. Frankly I think the divorce turning into a bigger scandal for the Church would be the best news this film could hope for, and Harvey certainly knows how to milk what is topical for all it’s worth.
(Ok so, having read the report) I also agree that it’d reasonally benefit from it, but I don’t know if it’d be enough to make a zeitgeist-y dent. It’s too dependable on how internationally talked about the scandal becomes, because even if Scientology has a worldwide reach, it’s still a pretty niche society in most countries.
It’d help if TWC didn’t hold on to the movie for 5-6 months after its US premiere (as it’s been with TKS and The Artist), so people everywhere can see The Master while the topic’s still worth discussing, of course.
In terms of American culture international success is completely irrelevant. Even though Facebook was in so many different countries in 2010 and the whole world (pretty much) is undergoing a massive digital change I don’t necessarily know that the Social Network captured the zeitgeist of any other country or was even thought of as ‘zeitgeist-y’. In terms of Oscars, which ultimately is what the focus of this conversation pretty much is, international success is totally irrelevant.
Sure, international success won’t set things on stone going on to the Oscar race (after all, despite the hype and popularity of Avatar and The Social Network, they still lost to rather small and widely unheard-of productions), but after seeing The Artist winning it all the way from France last year, I wouldn’t say it’s entirely irrelevant. If your movie has the people’s attention around the globe, it can’t hurt.
Sure but that doesn’t make it a zeitgeist film. The Artist certainly wasn’t one at all.
Thanks for posting this; I was really curious about how Cruise would react to the film. I hope they remain on good terms.