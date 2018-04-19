All The Questions The Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Didn’t Answer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We all complain when trailers give away the entire movie, but Deadpool 2, despite making with trailers, teasers, and crossovers galore, has managed to largely keep the plot under its hat. And with the final trailer, there are some pretty big questions we don’t know the answer to, going into the movie May 18th.

Why Is Russell, The Kid Deadpool Protects, So Important?

Fox/Marvel

Russell, played by Hunt For The Wilderpeople‘s Julian Dennison, is key to the plot. We know he’s a mutant, we know Deadpool is out to save and protect him, and we know Cable is out to kill him. And, well, that’s pretty much it. While it’s clear he’s got a lot of destructive potential, as we see him in the aftermath of various things getting burned, smashed, and otherwise wrecked, your average X-Man alone could keep junkyards and construction companies in business for centuries with all the property damage they cause chasing down a mugger, forget fighting another mutant. So what’s so special about Russell?

Where Does The Anti-Mutant Hate Group Fit Into This?

Fox/Marvel

The trailers have made it clear that there’s some sort of very well-funded, and potentially government-connected, anti-mutant group able to run private prisons and hospitals, not to mention field armored convoys and private armies. They provide most of the cannon fodder in the trailers (see GIF above,) but we don’t know much about them beyond that. It’s an especially intriguing question as the teaser seems to hint that there’s a power player behind all this that we haven’t seen yet. Still, one has to wonder what role they play?

What’s Up With Bill Skarsgaard?

Fox/Marvel

Much of the trailer is about introducing us to the team. Terry Crews is playing the electromagnetic-field sensing mutant Bedlam (not G.W. Bridge as we originally thought), Lewis Tan is playing sword enthusiast Shatterstar, and Rob Delaney plays Peter, literally some dude off the street who saw the ad. But, largely missing from the trailer is Bill Skarsgaard, who is either playing Chamber, the chest-blasting mutant, or more likely Zeitgeist, the acid-barfing mutant.

Interestingly, it looks like a fair chunk of X-Force isn’t actually uniting for much of the movie, and if you look at the movie’s IMDb page, several actors, such as Eddie Marsan and Shioli Kutsuna, still don’t have character names. So there may be even more to find out.

Is Vanessa A Mutant Now As Well?

20th Century Fox

We haven’t seen much of Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa in the trailers, which may be a function of her role as one of Jim Gordon’s many gangster ex-girlfriends over on Gotham. But the first movie implies, heavily, that she may have gained mutant powers, and in fact, Vanessa is the shapeshifting mutant Copycat in the comics. It’s just a loose end, for now, but it raises some interesting questions.

And Most Importantly, What The Hell Is That Thing?

Fox/Marvel

Seriously, what the hell is that in that shot? Did Wade put a sack of potatoes in a diaper and throw it out of a helicopter? Has Doop finally made his long-anticipated cinema debut? Are we overanalyzing a very brief shot of a trailer? OK, we know the answer to that last question, but we’ll get the rest when Deadpool graces theaters again May 18th.