‘Deadpool 2’ Originally Had A ‘Kinder’ Story That Would’ve Garnered A Few Comparisons To ‘Logan’

05.08.18

According to Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 is actually a film about family. And in its original form, it was going to be even more about family than you might think. According to Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds and Deadpool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick originally had Wade Wilson be a father in the sequel. If you’re thinking Logan, you should probably stop. Wolverine technically isn’t a father in that movie, even if the little girl does call him daddy at the end. There wouldn’t have been any confusion with Deadpool, though — if they didn’t ditch it.

Calling Deadpool daddy apparently didn’t last long in the script writing process according to Reynolds:

“The genesis of it was “What if Deadpool had a child?” Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like? By page 1.5, it was totally untenable,” says Reynolds. “We were just like, ‘Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.’ We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis — wanting to have a child but can’t.”

