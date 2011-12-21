Dublin critics like ‘Drive’

The Dublin Film Critics Circle is the latest critics group to name year-end superlatives, and “Drive” was clearly a favorite, taking Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for her performance in “The Tree of Life.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “Drive”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Documentary: “Senna”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Irish Film: “The Guard”

Best Irish Documentary: “Knuckle”

International Breakthrough: Jessica Chastain, “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”

Domestic Breakthrough: John Michael McDonagh, “The Guard”

