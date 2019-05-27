Emilia Clarke Was Apparently In An Earlier Version Of ‘Iron Man 3’

HBO

Last week, Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she had once auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, a role that ultimately went to Emilia Clarke instead. Now it seems that Clarke herself was almost a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least according to an Instagram post from Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce.

Pearce, who co-wrote the film’s script with director Shane Black, posted a photo from an early Iron Man 3 table read with the cast on Saturday. “Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed)… all vaguely terrifying,” he wrote.

Wait, what? Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in Iron Man 3? If Pearce’s offhand comment on Instagram is to be believed, then yes, the British actress was apparently a part of the film’s original cast before “the script changed.” Despite the implications of this “long story,” however, the screenwriter didn’t offer any additional details. Like what character was Clarke supposed to have played in the film, whether the character was completely cut out following the changes, or if the role recast because of them.