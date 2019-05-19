Marvel Studios

With the Game of Thrones series finale fast approaching, fans and critics of the hugely popular show have all kinds of questions about what’s going to happen. Who will finally sit on the Iron Throne? Will it suddenly turn a corner and do right by its female characters? Will the so-called “Mad Queen” change course? Again, no one will know until late Sunday night, but there is one bit of new information that the Thrones universe learned this weekend: the “Mother of Dragons” was almost played by an eventual Avenger.

Speaking with Vulture at an Emmys consideration event, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) in Avengers: Endgame and other recent Marvel Studios films, auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen long before the original, “unbelievably bad” pilot was ever filmed. To that point, Olsen recalled the audition as being a rather “terrible” experience:

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that,” she said. “It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had.” Olsen says she auditioned with a monologue from the end of the first season: “[From] after she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

Despite the fact that she never ended up in one of the most talked-about television roles in recent memory, Olsen isn’t fazed. After all, aside from starring in one of the most financially lucrative film franchises in history, she’s also got a new Disney+ series on the was and a critically acclaimed Facebook Live show to boot.

(Via Vulture)