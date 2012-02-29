Friedkin’s ‘Killer Joe’ gets an NC-17

It may be Cannes that generates all the media-friendly controversy, but as it turns out, it was the Venice Film Festival that was quietly hatching the eventual NC-17 films. First came “Shame,” which received the MPAA’s most severe rating for its plentiful sexual activity and generous exposure of Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan’s privates. Now, a less celebrated Venice title, William Friedkin’s adaptation of the Tracy Letts play “Killer Joe,” has been similarly branded ahead of its summer release Stateside.
LD Entertainment, the Friedkin film’s new-on-the-block distributor, plans to appeal the MPAA’s decision, which was made on the grounds of “graphic aberrant content involving violence and sexuality, and a scene of brutality.” They believe “Killer Joe” is closer to R-rated material; I agree with them.
The film, a nastily funny if stylistically clumsy black comedy starring Matthew McConaughey as a grossly corrupt cop hired by Emile Hirsch’s scuzzy Southern hick to kill off a family member, is casually violent, kinkily erotic and features Gina Gershon doing inappropriate things with fried chicken. You probably wouldn’t take your mom to see it.
But it’s been six months since I saw the film, and while my memory of specific offenses may have faded, I don’t remember any taboos being tested either. Critics after the screening were generally amused; certainly, no one was offended.
My initial reaction to the news of the rating was that I couldn’t recall anything in the film that might warrant such treatment. Returning to my September review of the film, however, I see that I specifically note Gershon’s character being “introduced vagina-first to the audience”; perhaps that sets the bar for what the MPAA finds more out-of-bounds than, say, critics do.
On the face of it, the rating is a fair one — the film likely isn’t suitable for many viewers under the age of 17. The problem, of course, remains the stigma irrationally attached to it by the public, the media and exhibitors alike, perhaps because NC-17s are handed out too rarely and selectively to feel justified in many instances. It’s an issue Fox Searchlight commendably tried to address last year with “Shame,” as they openly accepted the rating as, in their words, a “badge of honor”; a major-category Oscar nomination might have gone some way toward validating their approach, but it seems the industry remains shy.
“Killer Joe” doesn’t stand to lose too much over the MPAA’s decision. The star presence of Matthew McConaughey (never better, incidentally) notwithstanding, its commercial prospects are as minimal as its awards prospects; at the very least, the hitherto low-lying Friedkin will probably be encouraged to hear people still recognize his edge. And whether LD win their appeal or not, the rating drums up some welcome publicity for the film ahead of its US premiere at SXSW next month.
Meanwhile, it’s not just NC-17 ratings being fought this week. The Weinstein Company continues to challenge the MPAA over the R rating given their March release “Bully,” a reportedly hard-hitting documentary about bullying in US schools, aimed at precisely the audience that would be excluded by an R. The MPAA’s official explanation for the rating — recently upheld on appeal — is given as “some language,” which apparently extends to six uses of the word “fuck.”
This seems an absurdly literal-minded application of the rules on the MPAA’s part, discriminating against a film aspiring to engage and educate teenagers on a topic that pertains directly to their own lives, for the crime of repeating an everyday expletive they known already. The Weinsteins were clearly justified in their appeal, and feel strongly enough about the matter to threaten to release the film unrated.
This, in turn, has prompted a rather rash response from the National Association of Theater Owners, who claim that such a move on the Weinsteins’ part will result in the film being treated as an NC-17 regardless, which benefits precisely no one. I suspect the solution might lie, as it did with the Weinsteins’ similarly questionably R-rated “The King’s Speech,” in releasing an alternative, PG-13-ready cut of the film with the offending language deleted, but I commend their resistance.
I’ve been particularly interested in this film after seeing clips on youtube. Even in just those individual clips, McConaughey is something to behold in this character, and I hope the film on the whole lives up to the potential those scenes display (character wise). I don’t know if it was just the pure shock of seeing McConaughey not in a shlock rom-com, but It really looks like there’s something there.
Guy, You mentioned your take on the performance very briefly. I was wondering if you could elaborate on those words, as I’m very interested to hear a perspective by someone who’s seen the ENTIRE performance.
There’s a link to my review in the article — best to go there. McConaughey’s good, but the film’s real star turn comes from Juno Temple. She’s just sensational.
Can’t believe I missed that link, thanks for directing me to it.
When is Juno Temple going to explode and become a star on the same level of Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, etc.? Perhaps her small part in The Dark Knight Rises will help her along… I feel like with every film I’ve seen her in, she has gotten better and better and almost always steals every scene. My favorite performance from her is still in Kaboom, but I’m quite excited to see her in Killer Joe. She just exudes this kinky I-don’t-give-a-fuck attitude so effortlessly that makes her such a bad ass.
I remember thinking she was quite the scene stealer in “Atonement”, and I didn’t even know what her name was then. I felt the same way about Benedict Cumberbatch, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that were starting to hear both of their names more often lately.
I saw this film at TIFF last year and it was one of the best surprises. I delicious and nasty black comedy that had me gasping from horror and laughter at the same time. McConaughey’s peformance really stunned me though. The finest performance from him a very, very long time. And that’s saying a lot. That final dinner scene in the trailer will truly go down as a one of the most horrifying and funniest scenes of the year. Absolutely brilliant! I’m definitely watching this film again when it’s officially released in theatres later this year.
I have to say, this film gripped me like no other genre piece in 2012. Nothwithstanding Friedkin actually creating the “inappropriate actions with fried chicken” genre along the way!
The directing is breathtaking, I think that a 25 year old could only dream of matching the energy and tension that Friedkin brings to a not especially scintillating tale.
I suspect I’ll need to see it again in a different context, but after a dozen lame pictures in 3 days at TIFF, this film, and The Deep Blue Sea opened my eyes wide, and made me fall in love with cinema again.
I’m sorry, but I wasn’t able to comprehend this article’s point because after reading, “features Gina Gershon doing inappropriate things with fried chicken…Gershon’s character being “introduced vagina-first to the audience,” I teleported to my Happy Place.
When is this going to be available for purchase?
Does she use a leg or a thigh?
A drumstick.
I miss Emile Hirsch. Whatever happened to him? Just because he made one bad movie (Speedracer)? Look at Adam Sandler, who, despite earning 11 personal razzie nominations tis year, has a dozen(presumably bad) new movies in the works. Must be that he has money. Hirsch, meanwhile, has but 3 low-key (presumable straight to VOD) films in the works, if they even get made at all…
He’s in Oliver Stone’s “Savages”, albeit in a fairly minor role (assuming faithfulness to the novel, which may be a pretty big assumption).
Agreed. It’s a shame considering his talent. Altar Boys, The Girl Next Door, Lords of Dogtown, Alpha Dog, Into the Wild, Milk, and now…The Darkest Hour?
Alas, I thought Hirsch was the distinct weak link in Killer Joe.
Yes, after Hirsch’s stunning breakthrough in “Into the Wild” and strong work in “Milk” he’s all but disappeared.
Guy, are you usually a fan of Hirsch? I know plenty of people who are just annoyed by him as a screen presence and was wondering if that might be a factor.
I don’t have strong feelings about him either way.
I disagree thoroughly that Speed Racer was a bad movie. On the contrary, I think it’s one of the more purely and joyously cinematic things that Hollywood’s done in the last decade. It was definitely not about performances (although Hirsch served the needs of the film perfectly well); it was about the unbridled thrill of motion, color, and tempo: it was 1960s Japanese pop through a 21st century digital lens and it was all kinds of wonderful.
I thought he was phenomenal in Into the Wild. And he’s quite nice to look at too (when he decides to wash his face) ;)
This was my favourite movie at TIFF last year, but if you couldn’t see the NC-17 coming miles away then you simply weren’t paying attention. There’s a certain scene that is so casually, gleefully BRUTAL and mean-spirited that I was in absolute awe. There was never any question in my mind that it would be NC-17 if it even got a theatrical release.
I admit I’m consistently surprised by what gets NC-17 ratings. I guess I’m a robot.
Remember when Blue Valentine was rated NC-17 for like… a day? I can’t take these people seriously.
It’s official: the MPAA hates Harvey Weinstein.
Just saw this movie. Not one sex scene. It was a very mild R. Don’t know what MPAA was thinking. Oh, and if you think Gina Gershon being forced to “blow” a KFC Leg is sex, puhh..leez. Violence wasn’t anything mind blowing either. Punches, that’s it. What a waste of a good NC17 title.