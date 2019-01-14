‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Has A Premiere Date And Brand-New Teaser

01.13.19

HBO

We know Game of Thrones season eight is like “six movies.” And that you’re “going to need therapy” after watching it. And it’s “greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*ck up a lot of people” (at least according to the Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa). But before Sunday, we didn’t know when it was going to be back. Now we do: HBO announced before the True Detective season three premiere that Thrones will return on April 14.

There’s also a new teaser, set within the tombs at Winterfell.

We can also now figure out the series finale date: May 19.

