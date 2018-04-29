Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

*Infinity War Spoilers Below*

After 18 movies and years of waiting, Avengers: Infinity War has finally hit theaters. The film once known as Infinity War Part 1, sent moviegoers home shocked at the obliteration of half of mankind, which included Black Panther, Spider-Man, and so many others.

Thanos won. At least for now. He has all six Infinity Stones and with their combined power, he can change reality or snuff out existence with a snap of his fingers. With the Guardians of the Galaxy almost all but destroyed and the universe in peril, it’s time for a new band of heroes from an intellectual property under the ownership of Disney to gather, possibly with the use of the Time Stone or the Reality Stone since they are from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away — to take on Thanos.

Yes, this is the perfect moment to look back on Patton Oswalt’s improv filibuster from Parks and Recreation in which he connects the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Star Wars. Many things have changed since 2013, and even with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi released the main crux of the filibuster remains: Marvel’s superheroes along with the Jedi can stop Thanos. And it isn’t even that hard to connect the universes.

Let’s go to the third paragraph of Oswalt’s speech, picking up right after he describes Boba Fett surviving his fall into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

And we realize that he survived his fall during the battle at Jabba’s palace ship. Then, do a hard cut to a re-purposed imperial destroyer, which has now been taken over by the Rebels, Commander Luke Skywalker, now a full Jedi Knight, training new Padawans, is using – ironically – his father Anakin’s red lightsaber which will be a symbolic, I think, visual for his battle with how to both bring about the new Jedi Order, while still acknowledging his father’s fall from grace. As he is training the Padawans, we pan outside of the control window to a nearby asteroid where we see – and please allow me to finish this because it’s gonna seem like a bit of a jump – we see Thanos, who was the villain tease at the end of the first Avengers movie. Now Thanos, as you know, owns the Infinity Gauntlet which has the Time Gem, the Mind Gem, the Power Gem, the Space Gem and the Reality Gem. If he holds the Reality Gem, that means he can jump from different realities. This will be our link from – to the Marvel Universe from the Star Wars Universe. We then cut to Earth, Tony Stark realizes…

This makes total sense. In fact, Oswalt’s citing of the Reality Stone as the conduit between the two cinematic universes may not be needed at all. Of course, a ship would have to find its way to wherever the Avengers are fighting Thanos on earth or otherwise, so it would require an intergalactic distress signal to get the attention of the Rebels/Resistance/Empire, but it could work.