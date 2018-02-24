Mark Millar’s connections to both Marvel and DC properties dates back to the 90s when he was under the wing of Grant Morrison and got his hands on titles like Swamp Thing and JLA. He then channeled these characters in his own style with his run on The Authority with Frank Quitely before getting a shot at Marvel with The Ultimates, Wolverine, Fantastic Four, and more. He has been highly influential on the current run of Marvel Cinematic Universe films through his work, but outside of that, he seems to have a handle on why those films are more successful than what we’re seeing from DC.
While chatting with Yahoo about his newest version of Kick-Ass, Millar is asked why he thinks the Marvel films are standing apart from the DC films, and he gives an answer that could be hard to swallow for some. But it makes sense. As he explains, those DC Comics characters lack the “cinematic” quality that we’re seeing from Marvel:
I think it’s really simple the characters aren’t cinematic and I say this as a massive DC fan who much prefers their characters to Marvel’s. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are some of my favourites but I think these characters, with the exception of Batman, they aren’t based around their secret identity they are based around their superpower. Whereas the Marvel characters tend to be based around the personality of Matt Murdock or Peter Parker or the individual X-Men, it’s all about the character. DC, outside of Batman, is not about the character. With Batman, you can understand him and you can worry about him but someone like Green Lantern, he has this ring that allows him to create 3D physical manifestations and green plasma with the thoughts in his head but he’s allergic to the colour yellow! How do you make a movie with that? In 1952 that made perfect sense but now the audience have no idea what that’s all about.
People will slam me for this but I think the evidence is there. We’ve seen great directors, great writers and great actors, tonnes of money thrown at them, but these films aren’t working. I think they are all too far away from when they were created. Something feels a little old about them, kids look at these characters and they don’t feel that cool. Even Superman, I love Superman, but he belongs to an America that doesn’t exist anymore. He represents 20th Century America and I think he peaked then.
The problem is that they are going with the new 52 style characters, they need to go to the old school versions ppl know and love. Also make the stories less convoluted, and skip on the origins. Ppl want more fun/action and less drama in a super hero movie. Use some of the already tried and true comic story lines.
Familiarity is key. B vs S originated from an elseworld that most people haven’t read or are familiar with. Of course it was going to be off-putting when they see that Batman and Superman on the big screen.
If that explanation were true then the Transformer movies wouldnt be successful.
He’s right about Superman. He has transcended being just a character and has become an archetype, and comic fans just won’t allow him to have a character arc or have any internal conflicts, things that are important in a good movie. Batman and other characters are allowed to evolve and grow with the rest of us, but Superman kills one dude and everyone freaks out like they gave Jesus Christ a stutter.
I think it’s not the killing, but the fact we didn’t really get to know the character.
“People will slam me for this but”
Explosions and fight scenes over character development and story structure shouldn’t be hard to swallow, nor should it warrant ‘being slammed’. It’s truth. A hero will be rooted for as strongly as the villain is hated.
Luke/Han/Leia are characters you root for because you want them to beat Darth Vader, who we know about from the start of the film and his motivations and intentions (as well as powers) are made clear. He DOES NOT show up 10 minutes before the movie ends, with only small snippet scenes of him sprinkled throughout the first 2 hours of the movie.
I can make a million other examples (Hans Gruber/Die Hard, Arnold/The Terminator), but you get the point.
Does Wonder Woman even have a secret identity in the current DCU?
“Does Wonder Woman even have a secret identity in the current DCU?” – Yes.
Eh, think it is simpler than that – John Lassiter >>> Zack Snyder at thinking about how to make things make sense, how to develop characters and plot, etc…
Want to see a simple reason Lassiter taking a break can be so devastating? Star Wars: TLJ has a major plot hole that could have been fixed with literally one scene of a chase and a couple of rebel ships getting blown up.
Agreed. Millar is way overthinking this, and off-base to boot. It comes down to good movies and bad movies. It’s just that simple. WONDER WOMAN was a thoughtful, heartfelt movie and it worked. MAN OF STEEL was a jumble of nonsense and gibberish. Make a thoughtful and heartfelt Superman or Green Lantern movie and it’ll work too.
Richard Donner and the ghost of Christopher Reeve might have something to say about his asinine assertions.
Agreed. The current DC movies (with the exception of Wonder Woman) didn’t work because they focused too much on the super powers and not enough on the characters.
@The Evil Twin @TNSEVOL: It really just boils down to making the characters like the ones that people know.
It’s even simpler that that. Have the characters act like what people expect. People go to watch a Superman or Batman film and expect to see them. Having an old, elseworld Batman that throws away 20 years of backstory and have him act as Dick f’ing Cheany is a turn off to most people. Especially a gun toting Batman. Just like Superman is supposed to be the antithesis of Batman, not Wolverine. It’s confusing and not familiar, which is what people want to see.
Also, it would help if both characters aren’t at their peak by the end of the first movie. When you do that, there’s no room for them to grow. Zod shouldn’t be the first villain Supes faces. He should be the third.
Somewhere along the way, DC film writers lost the true essence of these characters and as a result, we’re getting shit films.