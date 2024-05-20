AMC Added A ‘Trigger Warning’ To ‘Goodfellas’ For ‘Cultural Stereotypes’

AMC isn’t clowning around when it comes to Goodfellas.

Back in 2020, the network added a trigger warning to the Martin Scorsese mob classic, warning viewers that “this the film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today’s standards of inclusion and tolerance and may offend some viewers.” But the disclaimer only recently went viral after former New York Post reporter Ken Lovett tweeted, “Now I’ve seen it all. AMC message before the classic film Goodfellas.”

“In 2020, we began adding advisories in front of certain films that include racial or cultural references that some viewers might find offensive,” an AMC rep told the Post.

Many actors and directors have spoken out against trigger warnings being attached to films, including Cate Blanchett. She told the Sunday Times, “We are terrified of tough conversations… but we need them. We talk about radical candor, but when there’s a trigger warning in front of something you are implying that there is a lack of mutual respect or that the subject hasn’t been properly interrogated.”

Quentin Tarantino is also opposed to the disclaimers. “I reject the word ‘offended.’ Anyone can be offended by anything,” he explained to La Liberation. “Frankly, I think most of the time – and there are no doubt some exceptions – saying that you are ‘offended’ by a film is the first response of a very narrow mind.”

You can see the Goodfellas warning below.

Now I’ve seen it all. AMC message before the classic film Goodfellas. pic.twitter.com/QxTXXz4tex — ken lovett (@klnynews) May 12, 2024

