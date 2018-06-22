Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

People have always been a bit crazy when it comes to Game of Thrones spoilers, both the ones tracking them down or those studiously avoiding them. Things have hit a fever pitch these days though as the show’s final season has almost wrapped. At this point, trolls could theoretically jump out from under any internet bridge to ruin the ending for you at any moment. That may be a legitimate fear, but at least we can confirm that Sophie Turner is not that troll.

Turner plays Sansa of House Stark on the show, and social media had a little freak out recently over a new tattoo she got that many took as a major spoiler.

“It’s the direwolf from Game of Thrones and it says ‘The pack survives,'” Turner explained on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Actually, when I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive. But it’s just a moral I like to live by.”

The quote Turner is referencing in full is ‘When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.’ And while we see how that could be taken as a spoiler, anyone thinking the Stark pack is in the lead to “win” the show obviously hasn’t been keeping count of how many are left, or how little Jon Snow continues to know. Honestly, we’ll be amazed if enough characters from all the great houses of Westeros survive to constitute a pack.

There’s also the claim that even the actors don’t know for sure how things end. While it’s hard to hide the filming of the “biggest battle in television history,” HBO has claimed and the show’s stars have confirmed there are multiple endings being filmed just to make sure the particulars don’t leak. At this point, any tattoo Turner gets would be as premature as one declaring the winner of the 2018 World Cup.

At least Sophie now has a snappy retort whenever people ask her how Game of Thrones really ends.

“I’ll get it tattooed on my forehead next time,” she said with a laugh.