Movie power rankings: ‘The Master’ takes down ‘Captain America’ and ‘The Avengers’

Love it or hate it, it’s the movie that has everybody talking, even as the multiplexes get more and more crowded as the season moves on. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” features at least two Oscar-worthy performances (Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and possibly Amy Adams) and some truly stunning visuals. Furthermore, the Scientology angle is less prominent than expected, which has surprised some critics and moviegoers. While it’s off to a great start in wide release, it remains to be seen ho much the general public will embrace “The Master.” Likewise, it will be interesting to see how the Academy reacts a few months down the road.

September 22, 2012

1. “The Master” (Last week: No. 2)

How will does it rank alongside P.T.A.’s other films, like “There Will Be Blood,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia”?

2. 20th Century Fox (Last week: Not ranked)

BIg changes are afoot at the studio, as Chairman Tom Rothman exits (Did he resign? Was he fired?). Their blockbuster stable will certainly be shaken up, but how will the move affect the acclaimed Fox Searchlight?

3. “Captain America: Winter Soldier” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Marvel sequel starts shooting in March, according to star Chris Evans. Before that however, we may see Cap pop up in “Thor: The Darkest World.”

4. “Lincoln” (Last week: Not ranked)

Steven Spielberg + Daniel Day-Lewis = Oscar? The first trailer certainly gives that impression.

5. “The Avengers” (Last week: Not ranked)

Director Joss Whedon plans to dig “a little deeper” and “twist the knife” in the much-anticipated sequel. We can’t wait.

6. “The Twilight Saga” (Last week: No. 4)

Online ticket sales for the final film begin October 1. The waiting is the hardest part. So is watching two ex-lovers pretend to be in love onscreen.

7. “Iron Man 3” (Last week: Not ranked)

Teaser trailer imminent. Prepare for battle.

8. “Ted 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Family Guy” guy Seth McFarlane is a busy dude these days, between his multiple animated shows and hosting “SNL,” but Universal wants him to make a “Ted” sequel his priority. Those stuffed bear masturbation jokes aren’t gonna write themselves.

9. Toronto Film Festival (Last week: No. 1)

Winners at the fest often go on to find Oscar gold (like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The King’s Speech”), will this year’s top entries “The Silver Linings Playbook” and “Argo” receive the same fortune?

10. “Kick-Ass 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The sequel is currently in production, and star Aaron Johnson told us that the violence will be toned down from the comic. Still, it’s sure to be plenty violence, just like its predecessor.

