BLACK CANARY: ZERO YEAR?! Well, it”s definitely a BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in issue as we look into a pivotal moment in Black Canary”s history! Don”t miss assassins, mystery men and an ancient evil in Gotham City!
Preview: Birds of Prey #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
