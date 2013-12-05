Batman works to contain a swarm of genetically altered killer bats, as well as She-Bat and other humans who have been mutated into bat-people.
Preview: Detective Comics #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With