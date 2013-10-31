Tying directly into the current storyline with The Seeder-witness the next evolution of Swamp Thing! Alec”s going to need to take his powers to another level to take Seeder down…with help from the stranger coaches imaginable! Plus: an appearance from a Swamp Thing you never thought you”d see!
Preview: Swamp Thing Annual #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.31.13 5 years ago
