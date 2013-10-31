Preview: Swamp Thing Annual #2

10.31.13

Tying directly into the current storyline with The Seeder-witness the next evolution of Swamp Thing! Alec”s going to need to take his powers to another level to take Seeder down…with help from the stranger coaches imaginable! Plus: an appearance from a Swamp Thing you never thought you”d see!

