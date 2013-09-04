Grodd believed he was destined to become the bearer of light-until The Flash raced onto the scene! What will Grodd do now that The Flash has disappeared with the rest of the world”s heroes? Conquest is on the horizon as the world becomes-Forever Evil!
Preview: The Flash: Grodd #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
