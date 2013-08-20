Wonder Woman had no choice but to abandon London to the bloodthirsty First Born-but now it”s time to take the city back! If Diana is truly War”s greatest student, then now is the time to prove it!
Preview: Wonder Woman #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.20.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Wonder Woman#DC Comics
