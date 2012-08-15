‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ heading to IMAX screens before Blu-ray release

As you sat in the theater watching “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” did you find yourself wishing you were experiencing Indy’s first adventure instead?

Paramount, director Steven Spielberg and executive producer George Lucas are about to grant your wish.

1981’s superlative best picture nominee “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford at his roguish best as the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones, is heading to IMAX screens for an exclusive one-week engagement in advance of the film’s arrival on Blu-ray.

Having undergone a brand new digital restoration, the film will hit select IMAX theatres beginning September 7, 2012.

“When I saw the stunning quality of the picture and heard the enhanced sound in an IMAX theatre, I was quite literally blown away and hope that audiences will enjoy the experience as much as I did,” said Spielberg in a press release.

“We are honored to present all the excitement of Indiana Jones in a way it”s never been experienced before – IMAX,” added IMAX chairman Greg Foster. “We look forward to celebrating this iconic film with longtime fans as well as a new generation of moviegoers.”

Although “Crystal Skull” earned nearly $800 million worldwide, Lucas has said he’s done with the series.