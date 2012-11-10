Reality TV Roundup: A ‘Survivor’ talks ball and ‘Housewives’ gets fresh nuts

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS





DANCING WITH THE STARS

Because of the presidential election, there was no elimination this week . But there was mutant hybrid dancing, people!

Brooke Burke has thyroid cancer. But she feels fine. And don’t make fun of her scar, people.

PROJECT RUNWAY

Oh my Lord & Taylor, it’s a damn spray paint challenge , and Ivy and Laura Kathleen battle for the title of bitchiest mean girl. We call a tie.

THE VOICE

It’s a results show . Lots of padding. So read this recap instead. Then you can free up space on your DVR.

THE X FACTOR

Another results show . How does anyone keep all these singing shows straight anymore?

TOP CHEF: SEATTLE

So, the celebrity chefs invite the contestants to So, the celebrity chefs invite the contestants to their personal restaurants to provide slave labor . I mean compete. It’s a little confusing, really.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

We have a new housewife! And guess what? She’s a total bitch! Welcome, Kenya! You fit right in! (Seriously, no reason to write a whole new line, you know?



JERSEY SHORE

Since Superstorm Sandy sucked up the shore, the TV show is hosting a fundraiser. And they promise not to put all the money toward beer. Maybe.

MISC.