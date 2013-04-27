Reality TV Roundup: ‘Project Runway,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ Ryan Lochte

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

PROJECT RUNWAY

The finale heads to Bryant Park, weird things are shown, and a winner is crowned. Read this recap to find out who won.

Here’s my interview with the winner, who was very cool. Not to give anything away.

SURVIVOR

In this recap, there are brains and peanut butter. So, you know, that’s cool. And gross.

Malcolm talks to HitFix about his two times on the show and the Three Amigos. Ole!

AMERICAN IDOL

In this recap, the question is whether or not the show has a surprise up its sleeve. Do falling ratings count?

Here’s a recap of one hit wonder night. Which, really, is every night on this show, isn’t it?

THE VOICE

Shakira, Usher, Blake and Adam bond at the NBC Summer Press Day. Kinda don’t want Christina and Cee-Lo back, do you?

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

Heidi, Mel B, Howard and Howie joke around at the NBC Summer Press Day. What are the chances of getting two judges named Howard? Talk amongst yourselves.

A wannabe contestant stands accused of stealing his comedy bit. Who’d he steal it from? The warm up guy. Yeah. That happened.

THE X FACTOR

Guess who’s returning to the show? Mario Lopez! Guess who probably isn’t? Khloe Kardashian!

THE AMAZING RACE

The competitors go to Germany and prove they know nothing of the Cold War. Yay. Read the recap and learn something. Maybe.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

In this recap of the last installment of the finale, Kenya loses her damn fool mind. Twirl, girl, twirl! And then take some meds! Please!

MISC.

“Duck Dynasty” wipes the floor with the competition. Still laughing at those ZZ Top beards now, huh?

Guest co-host Valerie Alexander and I talk “Project Runway,” Ryan Lochte, “Duck Dynasty” and lots of other stuff.

“It’s A Brad, Brad World” ends season two. Tied up with bowties, so to speak.

It’s the end of the season for Rachel Zoe. There is a great deal of dressing up. And the kid wears Gucci.

“What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” Really, I don’t even thinks he knows, poor bunny.

Iyanla Vanzant may be nutty twiggy, but it sure is fun to watch her tear into entitled celebrities!

Betsey Johnson babbles a bit about her new TV show at the NBC Summer Press Day. Or really, her daughter Lulu does.

The Situation is apparently filming his own reality show. Didn’t he get the memo that his fifteen minutes are up?

“Teen Mom 2” star Janelle is a mess. And was found with heroin. And has been charged with assault. So glad she’s found a nugget of TV notoriety.