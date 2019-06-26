HBO

Ever since it was greenlit by HBO nearly two years ago, very little has been revealed about Lost and The Leftovers veteran Damon Lindelof’s mysterious adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel Watchmen. The showrunner has gone to great lengths to distance his show from the original comics and Zack Snyder’s 2009 film adaptation. Plus, we know who he has hired to join its all-star cast. Otherwise, both Lindelof and HBO have teased very little about it… until now.

We’ve seen a weird poster, an even weirder image, and several Instagram posts teasing an ominous, metal-faced figure. On Wednesday, the show’s official Instagram account dropped three five-second bits (presumably cut from a 15-second clip) featuring Regina King’s character Angela Abar. Like the three posts before them, these are meant to be a short teaser for the character, who appears to be a police officer, a masked vigilante, or both.