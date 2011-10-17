Shia LaBeouf cast as 20-foot-tall giant in new film

#Transformers #Shia Labeouf
10.18.11 7 years ago

“Transformers” star Shia LaBeouf has been cast in a new romantic drama tentatively titled “A Giant”, a quirky story about a 20-foot-tall man-child (LaBeouf, who’s at least got the “man-child” part down) who forms a relationship with a girl on the run from a string of bad relationships. “Monster House” helmer Gil Kenan will direct from a script that he wrote.

“Giant” will serve as the first film from Lava Bear Productions, a recently-created banner started by producer/execs David Linde, Tory Metzger and Adam Rymer, according to Variety, which first reported the story. They will produce the film along with the Jim Henson Company and a French visual effects outfit called BUF, which has worked on many high-profile films including “Avatar”, “Thor” and “Green Lantern”.

This news comes on the heels of a report that Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg are in conversations to move forward on back-to-back “Transformers” sequels, which LaBeouf likely won’t be starring in given his recent assertion that he’d be moving on from the giant-robot franchise.

LaBeouf will next be seen in director John Hillcoat’s “The Wettest County in the World” opposite Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers#Shia Labeouf
TAGSA GiantGIL KENANshia labeoufThe Wettest County in the Worldtransformers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP