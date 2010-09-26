Stephen Fry will spar with Robert Downey, Jr. in ‘Sherlock Holmes 2’

Not only will Sherlock Holmes have to battle Moriarty in “Sherlock Homes 2,” it appears he’ll have to deal with his brother as well. Speaking on BBC Radio, Stephen Fry announced he’ll be playing the World’s Greatest Detective’s older sibling, Mycroft Holmes in the Guy Ritchie directed sequel.

Mycroft Holmes appeared in four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels and was known to be intellectually superior to Sherlock, but also incredibly lazy. Fry didn’t reveal what Mycroft’s role in the series’ second installment would be. Noomi Rapace, best known for the original “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” was cast as the film’s female lead earlier this month. At this juncture, Rachel McAdams is not expected to return. Exactly who will play Moriarty is still something of a secret as well.

Fry is best known to American audiences for his recurring role on “Bones,” his 2008 PBS miniseries “Stephen Fry in America” and for films such as “Wilde” and “V for Vendetta.” The writer/director/comedian/actor is something of a modern day national treasure in the U.K. and frequently appears on both television and radio. He also has a regular gig as the host of the Britannia Awards which will return on Nov. 4.

“Sherlock Holmes 2” is expected to begin production later this year in anticipation of a Dec. 16, 2011 release.