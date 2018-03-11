‘SNL’ Introduces Us To More Of T’Challa’s Ancestors In This ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

#Black Panther #SNL
03.11.18

It’s a few weeks after the premiere of Black Panther, but SNL finally found the perfect opportunity to make some jokes about the smash Marvel hit thanks to host Sterling K. Brown. The This Is Us actor already has a key role in the actual film, but SNL gives him a chance to pull double duty as T’Challa’s great grandfather in the mystical realm of Djalia. But he’s not alone and other relatives get some time to shine, even the ones who entered the family via marriage.

That’s where Kenan Thompson’s Uncle M’Butu comes into play, manning the grill and just trying to fit in with the rest of the panthers while being stuck as a warthog. As Brown’s T’Kana says, you can’t choose your family. You also can’t seem to choose your mystical ride or animal form either in M’Butu’s case. Everybody else gets those sweet war rhinos from the film and he’s stuck riding around on an ostrich.

