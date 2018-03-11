Sterling K. Brown Can’t Keep His ‘This Is Us’ Emotional Outbursts Out Of His ‘SNL’ Monologue

#SNL
03.10.18 3 hours ago

Sterling K. Brown has found himself as one of the elite dramatic actors of his generation with a primetime Emmy win for his turn as Randall Pearson in This is Us, as well as a role in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He’s supplemented his dramatic acting with slightly lighter affairs in Black Panther and the upcoming The Predator, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots: sadness.

And so, Brown does his best to keep it together during his first Saturday Night Live monologue, but the emotions are just too much. This man knows that now, wherever he goes, the tears will follow and flow freely. It’s heartbreaking how beautiful this moment is. Look at Brown up there, realizing his dream.

He admirably sucks it up before recalling the advice Keenan Thompson gave him as he prepared to host the show this week, and then he breaks down again. Maybe a visit by SNL‘s Leslie Jones will help cheer him up? It does, for a moment, but then he breaks down again knowing that he’s in the presence of comedy and Olympic greatness. It’s almost too much for anyone to handle, let alone a man like Brown who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSSNLSterling K BrownThis Is Us

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 4 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 5 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 6 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP