‘SNL’ Reimagines The Trump Administration As ‘This Is Us,’ Or The Saddest Show On TV

#SNL
03.11.18 3 hours ago

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands at a podium, day in and day out, misleading the American people as the Doomsday Clock gets ever-closer to midnight. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner’s security levels have been downgraded, leaving him desperate for any type of secrets that he can get his hands on. He needs money, you see.

Meanwhile, an embattled Ben Carson is upset he can only spend tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to redecorate his office. It’s incredibly heartbreaking, and it’s almost too much to bear.

That’s the Trump administration, and This is Us. Actually, this is the Trump administration and This is Us combined into a strange and overwhelmingly depressing reminder from Saturday Night Live of how 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has fallen.

This is U.S., a tear-filled look at the world as we know it now. And this is real.

Watch as Ben Carson deals with the fact that he’s not the Surgeon General, he’s the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and when you have that position, you can only cry. How can anyone live when they’re not allowed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to remodel their office?

This is just so sad. This is Us. This is the U.S.

