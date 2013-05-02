Tell us what you thought of ‘Iron Man 3’

I’m struggling with using the “Iron Man Three” title, I just noticed. That’s how it’s written in the film’s credits, but is that going to take hold? I’m also curious why the choice. Anyway, way off on a tangent here, so let’s get down to brass tacks. Marvel’s latest hits US theaters today after already crossing $300 million worldwide. It is likely to dominate the summer box office with ease (I’m betting “Man of Steel” won’t touch these numbers and “Pacific Rim” will probably struggle more than people are willing to admit). The reviews are in and they’re mostly positive.
We’ve had tons of coverage here at HitFix, most of it over at Drew McWeeny’s Motion/Captured blog. He loved the movie. I was more reserved. We can all agree it’s a great way to kick-start the season. If you want something a little more low key, I recommend “The Iceman,” starring upcoming Superman baddie Michael Shannon. But if it’s octane and high concept you’re after, this is your best bet — though ironically enough, it’s not a movie built on set pieces so much as character. (Our picks for Robert Downey Jr.’s best characterizations can be found here.) In any case, when you get around to seeing the film, head on back here with your thoughts. And feel free to vote in the poll below.
I think it was really bad.
That picture feels misleading…if I was wearing a suit of armor that heavy the couch would probably break. Nit pickiness :P
Seeing it tomorrow!
ACTUALLY THAT COUCH IS MADE OF VIBRATIUM-34 WHICH WAS FIRST SEEN IN SILVER AGE IRON-MAN #434 AND WAS ENHANCED WHEN BRUCE BANNER’S GAMMA RADIATIONS…
BOOM
Liked it! Lots of fun, surprises, and action sequences of all shapes and forms. I only wish this was called Iron Man 2, though, because in retrospect this one really legitimazes how irrelevant the second movie was. With 3 now available and being this good and vital to Stark’s story, there’s little need to watch 2 nowadays, unless you’re in a completionist mood.
I really liked it a lot. I would say it’s my second favorite Marvel movie after Avengers. Plenty of action, and I loved Pepper’s expanded role. I also loved the interactions between Tony and the little boy. More humor in the movie than I expected. I’m happy with it!
Good humor and a nice twist straight out of another superhero franchise’s playbook worked well for me, at the least the former did to a point, it did start to grate after awhile.
My bigger issues were the terrible motivations for Killian, couldn’t that have been fleshed out just a little better? And I thought the big battle scene at the end, while definitely breaking with the “Tony battles a guy in a suit of armor that’s bigger than his” formula, was still pretty dull. I thought the parts where Tony was out of the suit were actually more interesting.
Biggest problem to me is the lackluster villain, for sure. It felt like Sam Rockwell all over again, very uninspired.
The best part of Guy Pierce as that lackluster villian is sometimes he looked like Jim Carrey before he became the Riddler in Batman Forever and other times looked like a contemporary version of Nuclear Man from Superman IV: The Quest For Peace.
I really enjoyed it. I love the Shane Black trademarks. It’s far more focused than the last one, but it never becomes far too self serious which is good. I mean you want Black’s humor, most of which lands.
The ultimate plan isn’t too convoluted and it doesn’t rely on Stark doing the right things or the wrong things for it work out. Killian’s a large step up from the previous two, but while I’m torn on the Mandarin twist(part of me loves it and another part doesn’t), I can see why some might not dig it. It takes sometime for Pearce to find his groove after that first scene seemed like a lost audition for Edward Nigma in Batman Forever.
Part of me almost loves all dishonest the marketing is. Although lets face it whether Pearce was gonna call the shots or not everyone knew he was immediately shady. That would not be one of the many surprises of the flick. Pepper and Rhodey are given plenty to do. Downey is as good as ever. Yea I dug it. I didn’t think they would make a satisfying third installment, but I was wrong. I mean I was hoping Black would correct some stuff, but I had reservations. Props to Marvel for real trying and not trimming Black’s touches.
I think Shane Black really loves Christmas.
Wasn’t impressed. Liked the twist on the villain, and this certainly has Shane Blacks fingerprints all over it (to an almost distracting degree). The problem for me is that the action bored me, and the series’ relationship to death reminds me why I stopped reading marvel comics fifteen years ago. The actors do a fine job, but everything is so loud and empty.
I felt it was occasionally enjoyable, but never anything more, and too scarcely even that. What they did with the Mandarin was entertaining and (SPOILER!!!) explains why he always seemed so weirdly campy in the trailers (END SPOILER). I also enjoyed the short sojourn through Tennessee with the kid, which felt surprisingly genuine and fresh. Then we came crashing back to the clunky mechanics of the superhero business.
“Iron Man 3” is ultimately about exactly what it is: the increasing irrelevance of the superhero. At Mark 42, the suit’s no longer cool and not terribly functional, much like any given franchise on it’s third outing. Credit to Shane Black for topping it up with whatever fuel it had left in it.
It all fell apart with the Mandarin reveal. If you’re going to shake things up you have to give us a compelling truth. What is really going on here? What are the real stakes? If they aren’t as straight forward as the lies, theres confusion. Also, even if Killian isn’t as stereotypically militant, we still should fear him more then the fake baddie. Everything just seemed so underplayed and far from dangerous at that point.
I still enjoyed it, but only because the parts that were fun were really fun.
Meh. That was my reaction after watching the film. As someone else mentioned, it fell apart when the whole Mandarin twist was revealed. I also thought Guy Pearce’s villain was pretty uninteresting. I love the first Iron Man film, but both of its sequels have really lost the charm that the original had. If anything I think they have just become bigger and louder for the sake of being bigger and louder.