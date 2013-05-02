Tell us what you thought of ‘Iron Man 3’

#Robert Downey Jr.
05.03.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

I’m struggling with using the “Iron Man Three” title, I just noticed. That’s how it’s written in the film’s credits, but is that going to take hold? I’m also curious why the choice. Anyway, way off on a tangent here, so let’s get down to brass tacks. Marvel’s latest hits US theaters today after already crossing $300 million worldwide. It is likely to dominate the summer box office with ease (I’m betting “Man of Steel” won’t touch these numbers and “Pacific Rim” will probably struggle more than people are willing to admit). The reviews are in and they’re mostly positive.

We’ve had tons of coverage here at HitFix, most of it over at Drew McWeeny’s Motion/Captured blog. He loved the movie. I was more reserved. We can all agree it’s a great way to kick-start the season. If you want something a little more low key, I recommend “The Iceman,” starring upcoming Superman baddie Michael Shannon. But if it’s octane and high concept you’re after, this is your best bet — though ironically enough, it’s not a movie built on set pieces so much as character. (Our picks for Robert Downey Jr.’s best characterizations can be found here.) In any case, when you get around to seeing the film, head on back here with your thoughts. And feel free to vote in the poll below.

