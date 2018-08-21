Thanos’ Moment Of Triumph In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was Originally Much Darker (And Bloodier)

08.21.18

Marvel

Marvel’s superhero extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language, and some crude references.” But if directors Anthony and Joe Russo had left in one scene, the MPAA might have considered an R (or been content to scare kids).

One of the early ideas that didn’t make the final cut of Infinity War was for Thanos to walk through a RIVER OF BLOOD after snapping his fingers, wiping out half the universe. This scene, which would have taken place after the Mad Titan was transported to Soul World inside the Soul Stone (where he’s momentarily reunited with a young Gamora), is “intended to represent the blood of his victims.” But as visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw revealed to Slashfilm, it “got a bit dark,” and the bloody river concept was scrapped.

Instead, here’s Thanos walking through blood-colored, uh, Kool-Aid.

SLASHFILM

But don’t worry, kids: half your pets are still dead.

