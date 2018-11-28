Marvel

While Marvel fans await the Avengers 4 trailer, a new book has confirmed two survivors of Thanos’ universe-dwindling snap. Brandon T. Snider is the author of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath (catchy title!), and this week, he shared the front and book covers on Twitter.

If you look closely, you’ll see a plot summary that reads, “A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos — and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’s horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces.” The (officially licensed) book takes place after the snap, and the rest of the synopsis reveals two more survivors, alongside Black Panther‘s Ramonda and Shuri (as well as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket Racoon, Nebula, Okoye, and M’Baku).

Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity: the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming….

Now, Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) aren’t exactly Spider-Man-level important, but there is a popular theory that posits the doctor as the key to defeating Thanos. As Comic Book puts it, “Essentially the theory states that Selvig knows The Snap was going to happen and create a fault in which the multiverse crashes in on itself” (you can read more about it here). Either way, good on Stellan Skarsgård and Kat Dennings for not dying!

Meanwhile, if you really want to learn more about Avengers 4, find Mark Ruffalo’s missing backpack. “New Yorkers that I love so much, please help me find my backpack,” the actor tweeted. “I left my black w/ red trim Topo backpack in a yellow cab tonight (looks like the one in the pic) in UWS of NYC with no way to contact the cab & don’t know the #. Reward if found.” His followers seem to think there’s Avengers 4 secrets in the backpack (Ruffalo is prone to spoilers…), but that’s unlikely. The better bet is finding the bag, and asking Ruffalo to take you to the premiere. Do they make tuxedos in green?

(Via Comic Book)