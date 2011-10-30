Reality TV Roundup: ‘The Voice’ grows, ‘Sister Wives’ get a new kid and Snooki gets scared

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends.

Cher did not like “Dancing with the Stars” judges [read: Bruno] calling her son names . And I wouldn’t mess with Cher.

A “Real World” star accuses show producers of filming her being raped with a toothbrush while she was unconscious.

.. but you knew things couldn’t be too hunky dory for that many kids sharing a handful of parents.

An “X Factor” scandal . Maybe this will boost the ratings.

The last time Maks on “Dancing with the Stars” apologized, it was to his dying grandmother . So Len will, apparently, have to suck it up.

“Dancing with the Stars” offed another couple . Dancers were insulted. Read about the bloodshed.

A lot happened on “Survivor” this week . Spare yourself the tension of watching and just read about it.