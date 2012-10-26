Tom Hanks and Matt Damon stop by Stephen Colbert to promote ‘Cloud Atlas’ and rib ‘Argo’

#Tom Hanks #Matt Damon
10.26.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Tom Hanks has been out and about plenty this week promoting today’s release of “Cloud Atlas.” I caught him on Letterman earlier this week, wonderful as ever, the perfect salesman. And yesterday, he showed up at “The Colbert Report” to engage in a little Halloween sketch built around that salesmanship.

Hanks takes on six roles in the film and really is great in all of them. If the ambition of the project were to stretch anywhere in the major categories, I would say he would be someone to watch. It’s not going to be the easiest movie for Academy members, but when Hanks is on screen, he’s bound to provide a little added comfort.

“Argo” also gets a shout-out in the sketch, though I won’t ruin the joke for you here. Which reminds, as Anne and I discussed in the podcast this morning, that Ben Affleck’s film is — and, in my opinion, has been — firmly in the frontrunner position. It’s only gaining traction as it holds spectacularly at the box office and it doesn’t really feel like it’s peaking too early because it’s not like it’s alone in the conversation. “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings Playbook” are right there, the latter grabbing most of its buzz in Toronto where “Argo” also “officially” premiered.

Anyway, check out the Colbert Report segment below (with a hat tip to Awards Daily). It’s a good one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks#Matt Damon
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSARGOcloud atlasIn Contentionmatt damonthe colbert reportTOM HANKS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP