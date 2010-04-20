Watch: Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan talk about ‘The Losers’

Warner Bros.

I’ll have my review of the new action-comedy “The Losers” later this week, but for now, let’s take some time to talk to the cast and the director, Sylvain White.

Walking into a room to sit down opposite Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan would make even the most self-confident person in the world question their own personal appearance. It’s amazing how charismatic they are as a trio, and to make things worse, they also appear to be incredibly nice and engaging people. Just before I walked in the room, they took a break for a few minutes, and listening to the banter between them and everyone outside, there was none of the movie-star attitude that I frequently see at these events. Just a lot of good-natured kidding and a sense that they were enjoying their day together doing press as much as they obviously enjoyed making the film.

Idris Alba was on crutches, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and seemed delighted to discuss “Thor” off-the-record before the cameras rolled. Trying to resist the urge to call him “Stringer Bell” was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. Saldana seemed preoccupied with thoughts of snack pastries. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, or “Javier Bardowney Jr” as a friend called him recently, let the expletives fly in a barrage of good-natured enthusiasm whenever anyone approached him to talk about their reaction to the picture. Wrangling the three of them back into their seats seemed to take a lot of effort, but only because these three are all so energetic and outgoing.

Once they were seated, though, I settled into my seat for a fast and fun Q&A with the trio:

Meanwhile, I had little idea what to expect from director Sylvain White, and he turned out to be a charmer in his own right. We spoke a little bit off-camera about his proposed adaptation of Frank Miller’s “Ronin,” which White seems to think is close to happening, but there was almost nothing he could say about it yet aside from agreeing with me that it seems like one of the most challenging comic-to-film translations I’ve seen anyone attempt recently. Our conversation about shooting action and the ’80s aesthetic that seems to be such a big part of this summer’s films turned out to be a good one:

As I said, I’ll have a review for the film for you later in the week. “The Losers” opens this Friday, April 23.

