Watch: Willow Smith whips it good in ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, may only be 9 years old, but she had the punky attitude of a full-blown teen. As Miley Cyrus gets ready to become an adult, we can fill that spot with Willow.

On the video for her horribly monotonous, seizure-inducing “Whip My Hair” she sports diamonds on her upper lip (quick: buy stock in Claire”s Accessories right now) in what is sure to become the next trend for pint-sized party girls. She also brings a veritable rainbow of color to her classroom via her very talented ability to, yes, dip her hair in paint and then whip it. She inspires everyone, from her school teacher to the lunch room lady to a toddler to explode in a frenzy of dance. Don’t risk this at home or risk whiplash at your own peril.

Willow is a mini-Rihanna with attitude to spare in this totally age-appropriate video. Her singing voice is competent and she has great charisma. Girls her age are going to eat this up. It”s not meant for the rest of us. You”ll want to watch it once to make sure you feel it”s appropriate for your kid, but after that, anyone over 10 hopefully doesn”t have to watch it again.

We”re relieved to see that she”s not a very proficient lipsyncer. She shouldn”t be perfect at 9 at anything.

The song could really stand to be chopped in half. There”s a great ending point right around 2:45. By then, you”ve gotten the theme. Actually you have that within 10 seconds, but the next 90 seconds are fairly excruciating, if not downright tortuous as Willow repeats about 100 times “I whip my hair back and forth” and the non-existent story line just repeats itself over and over.

