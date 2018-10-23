Warner Bros.

On Monday it was announced that Wonder Woman: 1984 — aka the sequel to the only new DCEU movie people have really loved — was suddenly bumped a little over six months, from November 1, 2019 to June 5, 2020. Only a handful of hours later, Deadline reported the slot that’s a mere year away was already re-occupied, by the Charlie’s Angels reboot being helmed by Elizabeth Banks.

As per Deadline, the Wonder Woman move wasn’t about production delays or script problems or some mishegoss. It was a complicated series of belated realizations and crafty maneuvers. For one thing, DC realized Wonder Woman was too close to the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker movie — the one whose extras were allegedly forced to urinate on NYC subway tracks. That spin-off is set to open on October 4 of next year. That means there would be two DC movies opening within less than a month of each other, which even if this were the more popular Marvel would be considered a bit too much.

Moreover, DC realized they maybe shouldn’t tamper with Wonder Woman’s timing. The first movie was the hit of Summer 2017. Maybe relocating the franchise to the autumn would be bad luck. Probably not, but it’s a good second reason to bump the film half a year.